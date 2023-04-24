Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos could leave the Ibrox club at the end of their current deals.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has hinted that Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos will NOT be at the club next season.

Out of contract veteran goalkeeper McGregor and Colombian striker Morelos are among a number of players who are yet to be offered new deals by the Ibrox side and Beale had indicated both players could be heading for the exit door.

Uncertainty surrounding the future of injured Ryan Kent, who has been linked with a move to Premier League-bound Burnley, continues. However, Beale insists the winger remains focused on playing for Rangers.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has been linked with Crystal Palace. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers are 13 points behind runaway league leaders Celtic after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen, with the Scottish Cup now their only hope of clinching silverware this season. They face Ange Postecoglou’s side in the semi final at Hampden Park this weekend.

Beale told Sky Sports: “Last week everyone that played - barring maybe Alfredo and Allan - will be a Rangers player next season and it was a strong performance again with five goals. Since I’ve come back in I’ve tried to pick continuity and we’ve seen that a lot of the same players have played and the results in the main have been good with 19 wins in 22 games.

“I’ve been delighted with the application of the players and what I get to do in the summer is add my own stamp on the group a bit more. “I always have a fingerprint on the group because I was here when a lot were recruited but I get to really put my stamp on it in the summer and I’m excited by that.”

He added: “There’s a moment to reveal what’s going to happen and as much as I’d like to tell you everything, I have to keep a bit back. Ryan’s personal stuff is in that as well. Every time he plays he gives me everything he’s got and we have a fantastic relationship going back 10 years so we’re on the same page.”

