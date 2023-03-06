Former Hoops player Kris Commons criticised the Ibrox club’s poor recruitment and ongoing contract issues.

Kris Commons is adamant Rangers are just one defeat away from “blowing up” amid serious fan unrest - claiming even Celtic’s substitutes would be certain starters at Ibrox this season.

Despite new boss Michael Beale having tasted defeat just once since taking over the reins last year - last month’s Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic at Hampden - performances remain a cause for concern and a large section of the Gers fanbase are growing increasingly frustrated with the club’s current regime.

Prominent supporters group, the Union Bears are calling for major changes as they displayed banners in protest against members of the Light Blues board during Saturday’s 3-1 Premiership win over Kilmarnock. Referencing the club’s trophy haul of 55 top-flight titles, the display read: “After fifty-five titles, you took your eye off the ball. Time for change.”

A Rangers fans banner during the 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock.

Gers managing director Stewart Robertson and sporting director Ross Wilson were also targeted as images of their faces were crossed out on a banner drapped from another section of the stadium. As discontent off the pitch continues to rumble on in the background, Rangers are now preparing for a difficult trip to in-form Hibernian on Wednesday night with the gap at the top of the table between them and Celtic remaining at nine points.

Commons believes Ange Postecoglou’s leaders are too strong for their bitter rivals at present and predicts the Gers to drop further points over the coming weeks as he criticised their recruitment policy.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, he said: “Look at Rangers on Saturday, with Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Fashion Sakala scoring the goals in a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. These are players signed by Steven Gerrard and, in the case of Tavernier, by Mark Warburton.

“The squad is still made up of signings from previous managers. It just highlights how stagnant things have become at Ibrox and how their recruitment model has failed with fans now making their feelings on this clear to sporting director Ross Wilson. Even Celtic’s subs would walk into this Rangers team at the moment.

“The gulf in quality and depth between the two squads is massive. Postecoglou has built a ruthless machine at Celtic, one which is now relentlessly hunting down another league title. After the demolition in Paisley (5-1 against St Mirren), Celtic have now scored 250 goals in just 99 games under the Australian.

Ryan Kent of Rangers is brought down by Joe Wright of Kilmarnock

“Rangers face a difficult trip to Easter Road on Wednesday to face a Hibs team who have picked up some decent form lately under Lee Johnson. There’s some serious unrest at Ibrox at the moment. We’ve seen it with some of the banners unveiled by fans in recent weeks. They can see how far their club is behind Celtic on and off the pitch. Recruitment is key to success in modern football, but it’s an area where Rangers have faltered badly since winning the league.

“By and large, they’ve signed a load of dross whilst also allowing key players like Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos to run down their contracts. Celtic’s stance on things like that is night and day. As soon as anyone shows any indication they won’t commit to a new deal, they’ll be out the door.