The Ibrox manager admits the club are waiting on “one or two things” being signed off as he promised fans they will see a new-look team next season.

Michael Beale is adamant fans will see a totally new Rangers side next season - but admits the current squad was not broken despite ending the season without silverware.

The Ibrox side concluded a disappointing Premiership campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Mirren in Paisley, thanks to Fashion Sakala’s brace and substitute Antonio Colak’s close range header.

It meant the Light Blues, who were already consigned to finishing as runners-up behind champions Celtic, signed off on 92 points - a tally which would have been enough to win the top-flight five times in the last 10 years.

Rangers' Antonio Colak scores to make it 3-0 during the win over St Mirren.

Beale’s summer recruitment drive has already started, with Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell becoming the first player to sign a pre-contract on Wednesday. The departures of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Filip Helander have also been confirmed.

Speaking post-match at the SMiSA Stadium, the Englishman said: “Probably the last five or six weeks have been the busiest I’ve ever been. I’m not shocked by anything in the job or demands. I was used to it here before but the added responsibility and added time off the pitch, managing other areas and doing recruitment, it’s been busy.

“I’m glad the end of the season is here if I am honest. But we’re really in a good place. We’re waiting for one or two things to be signed off then we’ll start seeing a new Rangers team come together. Alberit, we’ve got over 90 points this season which, someone will tell me, but I don’t think we have done that too often in the last 15 or 20 years. When we have, we generally have won the league.

