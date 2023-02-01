Michael Beale’s best Rangers starting XI after January transfer window closes

The Ibrox club had a relatively quiet January transfer window, bringing in just two new recruits.

Rangers enjoyed a productive January transfer window as they brought in two new signings to strengthen Michael Beale’s squad at Ibrox.

Sporting director Ross Wilson secured deals to bring in Todd Cantwell from Norwich City and Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege, with youngster Charlie McCann the only first-team departure on a permanent basis.

The Light Blues remain nine points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and Beale will hope his new recruits and a number of players returning from injury can help them to close the gap in the title race.

With playmaker Ianis Hagi making his long-awaited comeback from an ACL injury on Saturday after 12 months on the sidelines and centre-back John Souttar on the verge of a return to action, the Gers squad appears much stronger with competition for places at it’s strongest this season.

Speaking earlier this month, Beale admitted: “Every week it’s about trying to get stronger and better. What I can see is that everyone’s committed and all in. The squad looks a lot more stronger than it did a few weeks ago. As we get people back, the form will come.”

How could the Englishman’s best XI now look after the transfer window closed at midnight on Tuesday. Here is our take on it...

1 . Allan McGregor - GK Market Value: €400K Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier - RB Market Value: €10m Photo Sales

3 . Connor Goldson - CB Market Value: €8m Photo Sales

4 . John Souttar - CB Market Value: €1.5m Photo Sales