Former England striker Michael Owen.

Michael Owen believes Rangers were perhaps fortunate to get their second goal in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Benfica.

The Portuguese giants have never lost a match in the second-tier UEFA competition on home soil, but Philippe Clement's side ran them close to set themselves up nicely for the Ibrox return leg next week. Tom Lawrence opened the scoring before Angel Di Maria replied from the penalty spot for the hosts.

Dujon Sterling netted to restore the Rangers lead before half-time, and a Connor Goldson own goal brought an end to the scoring. But it was the latter's involvement in the second Light Blues goal that has the former England and Real Madrid star talking.

The defender went down with a head knock, which referee Tobias Stieler seemed to spot. Play continued and Fabio Silva was able to deliver a precise pass for Sterling to score, but Owen wonders whether or not Rangers were lucky to see play continue.

He told TNT Sports: "Tom Lawrence, lovely finish. It was precision right into the corner, a great start for Rangers. A lot of people thought they would go there and get beat but they had none of it.

"Fortunately the referee didn't stop the game (in build-up to second goal) because one of their players was pole-axed on the floor. He could have stopped it for a head injury but the referee played on.

