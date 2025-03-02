Rangers were dealt another disappointing defeat in the Scottish Premiership as Motherwell got the better of them.

Barry Ferguson’s homecoming turned into yet another dismal outing for Rangers as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Motherwell.

After coming from 2-0 down to beat Kilmarnock on the road during the week, hopes were high for Ferguson’s first appearance in the Ibrox dugout. However, mistakes were the downfall of the Gers once again but there’s little time for the team to lick their wounds as the Europa League beckons.

Rangers star blasted for Motherwell performance

Another disappointing Scottish Premiership defeat has far from kept spirits high following the dismissal of Philippe Clement. The result is a significant one for Motherwell but Rangers have come under fire.

Former Scotland international Michael Stewart tore into Jefte after the match, criticising his lack of defensive awareness for the Steelmen’s second goal. The left-bac had recently been linked with a Premier League but his error to open the space wide for Sparrow’s goal has put him far from that kind of standard.

“Lacking concentration with the ball, but look at Motherwell, they're popping this about. Comfortable, loads of space, and then this with Sparrow out here. What Jefte is doing, I've got no idea. He's actually tucking in and making that ball to Sparrow even easier,” Stewart said on BBC Sportscene after the match.

“But you see here when he's got the ball, if you don't recognise it just before, he turns and twists and looks in all sorts of the wrong direction, Jefte. We've seen this a number of times this season, where defensively he doesn't have any instinct. That is just criminal. When that ball's getting popped about and it's coming over to his side of the park, he's still narrowing off instead of starting to come out.

“He's absolutely oblivious, and they've paid the ultimate price there. But credit to Motherwell, they were good today. They were really good.”

Rangers look ahead to Europa League

Focus now quickly shifts to Rangers’ midweek clash in the Europa League against Fenerbahce. Ferguson and co will meet with the Turkish side on Thursday for the first leg of their round of 16 clash.

Rangers will make the journey to Istanbul to kick the action off, before the Super Lig giants travel to Ibrox for the second leg on March 13th.