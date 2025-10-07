A former Aston Villa and Wolves man has arrived behind the scenes at Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stewart has unloaded on Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell as his son arrives in Glasgow.

Robbie Thelwell has previous experience as a first team technical scout at Wolves and as first team scout at Aston Villa, most recently Norwich City’s Head of Technical Scouting & Loan Management. Aged 26, he has been named head of first team recruitment at Rangers, as Russell Martin is sacked as head coach amid a lamented summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are currently in the bottom six of the Premiership and signings like an £8m deal rising to £10m with Everton for striker Youssef Chermiti, who didn’t score a goal in two years at the Ibrox sporting director’s former club, are bringing heat to Thelwell Snr’s door. Outspoken pundit Stewart has hammered the Chermiti deal and believes several behind the scenes at Rangers are out their depth.

Michael Stewart on Rangers

The former midfielder told Premier Sports Social Club of the ex Aston Villa plus Wolves man’s arrival, and the Chermiti deal: “Kevin Thelwell, where's the awareness? There’s scrutiny on you right now and for you to bring your son in? Pure nepotism. Patrick Stewart (CEO) came out and said that he (Martin) was a culture architect, a culture architect. This is gobbledygook nonsense from people who are out their depth. They're at a massive club.

“They've come up from down south and every one of those people in there are out their depth. They don't recognise what is needed to get Rangers on a steady footing to then try to build the foundations to grow. Going and spending 10 million quid on Chermiti as a striker is off the scales mental as well. What you've effectively done there is when you look at Hamza Igamane, similar sort of price to what they've sold him for.

“Hamza Igamane is not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination but you've basically bought low on Igamane and sold high and you've jumped over and bought high on Chermiti. There is no way that Chermiti’s value is going up. Igamane’s value was going up and if you look at those two players right now, and I ask anybody, who would you rather have out of Chermiti or Igamane?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Kevin Thelwell under pressure at Rangers?

Ibrox hero Alan Hutton was also on the panel and added: “I just don't think it's a good look. I mean, everything that's going on at that club so far, the recruitment that's happened, I don't think they're good enough. I think a lot of the players have come up here thinking it was maybe going to be a little bit easier than what it is and they found out really quickly that it's very difficult.

“So for Kevin Thelwell to be under pressure and scrutiny to bring his 26-year-old son up, he's worked at some decent-sized clubs, but we don't really know if he's any good or capable of being in that kind of role at this moment in time.

“So I think fans looking at that will be... I don't think they'll be happy. I think they'll be wondering what's going on. So yeah, Patrick Stewart, I think will be under the microscope. Kevin Thelwell will be under the microscope and now so will his son because ultimately, it's not been good enough. You can go through all the transfer signings and you're not going to sit here and say that many of them outwith Gassama are pulling up trees. So of course he'll be under pressure.”