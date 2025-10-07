Rangers manager links are rife surrounding the Liverpool legend and former Ibrox boss.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Gerrard has broken his silence on returning to management as talk of him returning to Rangers hits fever pitch.

The Liverpool icon was named manager at Ibrox in 2018 and delivered their first and only top flight title since administration in 2012 over four years ago. He was linked to the role in the summer prior to Russell Martin’s hire but he has been sacked after just 123 days at the helm. A 1-1 draw at Falkirk brought an end to his reign and the hunt for who’s next is on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving Rangers, Gerrard has had disappointing spells with Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq, but fans still pine for the man who has recent title success at Ibrox. He has now discussed returning to management on ex-England teammate Rio Ferdinand’s podcast Rio Meets, amid reports he is again a Rangers manager contender.

Steven Gerrard verdict on returning to management

He paid Rangers a compliment by naming them a perfect fit first time around and what he loves about managing. The former midfielder said: “It was the managing side of it that I enjoyed. The one-to-one motivating players.

“Seeing that I could make a difference with a player to get more out of that individual player. Then I got the opportunity to go to Rangers and I loved it. Rangers, I felt like it was the perfect match. And it went on from there.

“I’d love another go at some point. I want to change a few things and improve a few things and come back fresh. With a few different people around myself. I’d love another couple of challenges doing this. And that’s what I’m working on in the background at the moment. A few different ideas, a few different people around me. Now I’m enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had five or six really interesting phone calls since I stopped in Saudi. And I haven’t been ready because I haven’t got that team set around me. And the timing hasn’t been right. My daughter’s just had a baby. I’ve just become a granddad. I wasn’t ready. I haven’t got my staff ready. S o unfortunately, those opportunities or those phone calls have come at the wrong time, if you like.

“But if the right call comes my way, the right club, the right challenge, and I’ve got my people set, which I will have at some point, I’ll take that challenge on because it’s in me. It’s in me.”

Why Steven Gerrard should be considered for Rangers manager

Former chairman Dave King, who held that position during Gerrard’s tenure, has already provided his backing to a Rangers return for Gerrard. He said to STV: “I would love to see Steven back at the club. Steven is a winner and will get more out of the squad than we have witnessed so far. We have been watching a team that doesn’t seem to have a plan for what to do when in possession and when out of possession, and Steven would quickly sort that out.

“I believe he has unfinished business after being forced out by Douglas Park when he was on track to win 56. I think he can get more out of the present squad reasonably quickly and get back to winning ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(Winning the league) is unlikely this season, but not impossible if he gets going now. We can’t make another mistake. The pressure is now intense for two reasons. It is vital to get the club back to winning ways, and the owners need to quickly reverse the loss of confidence that supporters have evidenced.”