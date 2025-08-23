The outspoken pundit has been talking Rangers and Celtic after a disappointing week.

Kris Boyd has had his say on Rangers shouts for Russell Martin to go - as he pins Celtic transfer blame away from the boardroom.

Both sides had their issues in the first legs of their Champions League play-offs this week. A disastrous 21 first half minutes had his former side conceding three times at Ibrox in an eventual 3-1 loss against Club Brugge, while Celtic fans chanted ‘sack the board’ amid slow recruitment that was partly blamed for drawing 0-0 against Kairat Almaty.

Addressing a walkout by some Rangers fans at Ibrox midweek, with others already having enough of the new head coach Russell Martin, Boyd says it’s silly season to be talking about a sacking already. That said, things need to change, and fast.

Kris Boyd addresses Rangers under Russell Martin

He wrote in his Scottish Sun column: “Rangers should be asking the question from the first kick, being on the front foot and being really aggressive from middle to front. And there's nothing at all wrong with being direct. I know some folk have criticised the Rangers supporters who walked out after 20 minutes on Tuesday night. But that wasn't a consequence of what they were watching against Brugge.

“It was a culmination of one dire performance after another and they had basically had enough. I can understand that. The problem Martin has is that those supporters are now turning up for games with a negative mindset before a ball has been kicked. Many of them didn't want him appointed in the first place, so it's like they're being proved right with these performances. Listen, there's no shame in losing to Club Brugge in a Champions League play-off tie. But the way Rangers were 3-0 down after just 20 minutes was absolutely shameful.

“Was that start on Martin alone? No, it wasn't. I still can't understand what Nasser Djiga was thinking at the opening goal. When it came to the second goal, you could argue the set-up was down to the manager and his coaching staff. But I'd be more inclined to point the finger of blame at the men out on the pitch because no one took responsibility of the situation. Where were the leaders at that corner to sense the danger? Look, it's still early days for Martin. It's ludicrous to even suggest he's already fighting to save his job after only a few games. But if we fast-forward to next Sunday and Rangers have lost to Celtic in the first Old Firm game, after losing to Brugge, and dropping points to St Mirren, then the pressure he's feeling right now will be nothing to what it's likely to be then.

“He'll be facing real problems should that unfold. But Rangers as a club can't just keep ripping it up and starting again. The fans who are on social media demanding change already probably know that as well as I do. They're just frustrated at what they're seeing and I get it.”

Who to blame for Celtic transfers

While the likes of Peter Lawwell are taking the heat for Celtic business, Boyd wants more focus on Rodgers, who hooked a big money signing of last summer in Adam Idah at half time and left another, Arne Engels, on the bench. He said: “In the stands, the supporters were fuming. In the directors' box, chairman Peter Lawwell and chief executive Michael Nicholson sat squirming. Down on the touchline, Brendan Rodgers was probably the happies man at Celtic Park.

“Out on the park, the team was struggling to beat a bang-average outfit from Kazakhstan in their biggest game of the season. But the fed-up fans weren't aiming their anger at the manager who picked the team, were they? It was the age-old chant of 'Sack the Board' ringing around the stadium with Rodgers seemingly exempt from criticism in their eyes. To a certain extent those punters have good reason to ask questions of the people who run their football club because of the money they have piled up in the bank.

“But I can see it both ways. Rodgers has spent the guts of £70million since he arrived back at the club. I read a stat that said prior to this window 23 players had been signed at a cost of £63.6m. Celtic are never going to change the way they operate as a club. They just don't ever speculate to accumulate and, again, it's probably not the worst way to be. For me, they will sign three or four players at the end of next week.

“But that's going to be too late in terms of the Champions League. is it all on the Celtic board that the team didn't play well on Wednesday night? The supporters are up in arms and some will see them as a spoiled bunch who just expect to see their team to win. They're experts at turning every little problem into a massive one. But why aren't they pointing to the fact that two big signings from last season were on the bench against Kairat, and the other one was hooked after 45 minutes.

“It wasn't Lawwell or Nicholson who named Arne Engels and Auston Trusty as substitutes. They didn't tell Adam Idah he was being whipped off at half-time because he'd been terrible yet again. The Celtic board have to look at those three players, who have hardly pulled up trees, and ask whether their manager can be trusted to go into the market and spend big money again.”