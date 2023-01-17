The Light Blues have targeted the 22-year-old after an impressive loan spell with Plymouth Argyle

Rangers have lodged a second bid for Swansea City star Morgan Whittaker - with the winger reportedly keen on a move to Ibrox this month.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims the Giasgow giants have officially tabled a cash offer to the English Championship side for the 22-year-old after having their initial bid rejected yesterday, according to reports in Wales.

Advertisement

He tweeted: “Understand Rangers have submitted an official bid for talented winger Morgan Whittaker of Swansea, negotiations now ongoing. Been told the player wants to leave and join Rangers - he wants to make this deal happen.”

Whittaker, who was recently recalled from a successful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle during the first half of the season, is understood to be interested in moving north and become part of Michael Beale’s revolution, but both clubs remain apart with their valuations for the player.

It is believed Swansea manager and former Gers defender Russell Martin wants to keep hold of Whittaker, who had earned plaudits for helping Plymouth in their promotion push from League One before returning to the Liberty Stadium earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A former England Under-20 cap, Whittaker has scored nine goals and provided seven assists so far this term and would be open to joining Rangers if a deal can be struck. He is capable of playing anywhere across the front line, which could add another dimension to Beale’s attacking options.

Regarded as an exciting prospect for the future by Martin, Whittaker still has two years remaining on his contract at Swansea after moving from Derby County in 2021.

Meanwhile, Rangers are well-positioned in the battle to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, who is out of contract in the summer. Sources close to the Ibrox club claim active talks have yet to begin with Cantwell’s representatives and Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven have now been linked with a move.