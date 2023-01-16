Latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and rumours during the January window.

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the final of the Scottish League Cup once again after the Hoops beat Kilmarnock on Saturday and the Gers overcame Aberdeen in extra time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the January transfer window continues to be a talking point across the city with Celtic having been active so far and Rangers yet to make a signing under Michael Beale. Both sides are due back in league action on Wednesday night with St Mirren visiting Celtic Park and Rangers heading to Kilmarnock. Here are the Rangers and Celtic transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday, January 16:

PSV make move to sign Rangers target Todd Cantwell

According to a report from Football Insider, PSV Eindhoven are rivalling Rangers for Todd Cantwell after making a surprise enquiry for the player.

The Dutch side are said to be in the market for new players this month after Cody Gakpo’s big money move to Liverpool and could turn their attention to the Norwich City attacker with the Canaries willing to listen to offers. It is reported that new Norwich boss David Wagner will let the 24-year old leave to make room for new recruits.

Blackburn Rovers have also previously been linked with a move for Cantwell, who has fallen down the pecking order at Carrow Road since returning from a loan spell with Bournemouth last season. The Englishman’s other temporary move away from the Canaries came in 2018 when he spent time with Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie.

Celtic boss wants at least one more signing before window shuts

The Scottish Sun are reporting that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants ‘at least one more signing’ before the January transfer window shuts. The Hoops have already added Alistair Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata to their squad this month.

The Australian was speaking after his side’s Viaplay Cup semi final win over Kilmarnock when he said: There’s always the possibility guys might move on for whatever reason. It’s not about me pushing anyone out the door, everyone has decisions to make.

