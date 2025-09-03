A look at an updated Rangers and Celtic combined XI which includes five new signings

It was a busy summer for Russell Martin and Brendan Rodgers, however both Rangers and Celtic left it very late to conclude their business.

For Celtic, Transfer Deadline Day was a disaster as they frantically looked here, there and everywhere to sign a striker. The Hoops sold Adam Idah to Swansea City for £7.5m, but have struggled to get a suitable replacement. After knock-backs from Kasper Dolberg and David Datro Fofana, Rodgers had to wait until after the window to get his man, as they signed Nigerian International, Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer.

On the other side of the city, despite making fourteen new signings and spending over £30m, Russell Martin has had a difficult start to life in Govan, as Rangers already sit six points behind Celtic in the league table. The Rangers boss will be hoping the Deadline Day additions of Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius will help steady the ship.

After what has been widely regarded as one of the worst Old Firm matches in history and discontent amongst both sets of fans, here’s a look at a Rangers-Celtic combined XI, based on their transfermarkt value (formation 4-3-3):

GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) - The experienced stopper has struggled with consistency at times, but has arguably been their best player in the opening fixtures. The Gers have conceded 17 goals in 11 competitive games this season, which could’ve been a lot more without Butland between the sticks. (£1.2m)

RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - The Canadian has been an ever-present for Brendan Rodgers since signing from Montreal three years ago, with his defensive capabilities as well as popping up with the odd goal. Celtic were dealt a real blow against Kairat Almaty when Johnston suffered a hamstring injury, sidelining the defender for around 12 weeks. (£8.5m)

CB: Nasser Djiga (Rangers) - The first new signing of the combined XI, in his first few games since signing on loan from Wolves, Djiga looked comfortable in a Rangers jersey. Ibrox fans will be hoping that the sending off against Dundee doesn’t damage the 22-year olds confidence. (£8.7m)

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - A rock at the back for The Celts, one dreads to think where they would be without their main man. The American has struggled with injuries at times but is the first name on the team sheet for Brendan Rodgers when fit. (£12m)

LB: Kieran Tierney (Celtic) - Another man who has struggled with fitness during his career, Celtic fans were delighted when their star boy returned home from Arsenal. However, the left-back is yet to play a full 90 minutes as Rodgers needs to be cautious with his game time, due to his injury record. (£7.8m)

CM: Reo Hatate (Celtic) - The midfield workhorse has been superb for Celtic in recent years as he embarks on his fourth season at Parkhead. He has covered every blade of grass in each of his 104 appearances for The Hoops. (£11.1m)

CM: Arne Engels (Celtic) - After signing for big money last summer, the Belgian came with high expectations, however hasn’t quite lived up to them just yet. At just 21, Celtic fans will be hoping the best is yet to come from the young midfielder. (£10.2m)

AM: Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) - Another player who has struggled with consistency, Bajrami has shown he’s capable of moments of brilliance in a Rangers shirt, but has never really got a good run of games under his belt for the Govan side. The Albanian Internationals only start this season came against Alloa Athletic. (£2.6m)

RW: Benjamin Nygren (Celtic) - Perhaps the pick of the bunch in terms of summer additions, Nygren looks to have really hit the ground running and appears to be a perfect Brendan Rodgers-type player. The Swede has already scored three times in four Premiership appearances (£5.2m)

LW: Mikey Moore (Rangers) - Signing on loan from Tottenham, the young winger came with high expectations to Ibrox, but has struggled so far to get up to speed with the Scottish game. At just eighteen years of age, Rangers fans will hope Moore can keep improving as the season goes on (£15.7m)

ST: Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) - The big money Deadline Day move is somewhat of a gamble for Russell Martin. The Portuguese striker only has seven professional goals to his name, but at 6’ 4” he could be the the physical presence up top the Rangers boss has been crying out for. (£6.9m)