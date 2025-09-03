The latest headlines following the fall out of a chaotic transfer deadline day.

The summer window has officially closed and transfer business will now be put on hold until the new year after some significant months with plenty of cash spent.

Deadline Day delivered the dramatics it had promised from the start and saw numerous clubs fighting to secure last gasp deals before the transfer window slammed shut for another year.

We’ve rounded up the latest headlines from the fall out of what has been a rollercoaster transfer window. Take a look at the news for Celtic and Rangers below.

Rangers planning to ‘reignite’ pursuit of Premier League winger

Rangers are planning to ‘reignite’ their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in January after failing to land a deal during the summer window.

Plans are reportedly being put into place to ‘lure him away from Selhurst Park’, with the Eagles open to offers for the 22-year-old. Rak-Sakyi is not expected to play a significant role under Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Russell Martin is a ‘huge fan’ of the winger.

According to former former Manchester United scout Mick Brown, the Light Blues plan to ‘revisit their interest in Rak-Sakyi in January’. Martin has previously tried to sign the England U21 international at former clubs Swansea City and Southampton.

“He’s somebody who has been on their radar for a while because the manager wants him,” Brown told Football Insider. “They haven’t strengthened as much as they would like to have done in his position.

“So it makes sense that they revisit the deal in January to finally get it sorted.

“They won’t be his only suitors because I heard Sheffield United were making a late move for him as well, but he’s ended up staying at Palace. It was a surprise to me, because he’s not part of the first-team plans there.

“Oliver Glasner doesn’t seem to rate him, and for whatever reason that may be, it means he will most likely still be available come January.”

Celtic failed signing of Kasper Dolberg explained

Celtic looked set to welcome Kasper Dolberg to the club on Deadline Day but a last-minute head turn from his former club Ajax ended the conversations.

Dolberg is currently undergoing his medical with Ajax, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, with final details being pieced together by the Dutch club. His pending move will come despite a £10 million transfer to Celtic looking set on the cards.

The Ajax twist was part of a larger domino effect, which started after Chelsea recalled Mark Giui from his loan with Sunderland to cover the recently injured Liam Delap. This created a knock-on effect, with Sunderland moving for Ajax’s Brian Brobbey to fill the gap left by Giui.

This then resulted in Ajax pushing to sign Dolberg as a replacement for the departed Brobbey. In the madness that was the summer Deadline Day, a string of linked incidents denied Celtic the signing of a major transfer target.

