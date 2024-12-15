Kelsey Ferguson, daughter of Rangers hero Iain, is leading calls for the Scottish Government to ban social media for children under 16

The daughter of Rangers legend, Iain Ferguson, is supporting calls for the Scottish Government to follow other nations and implement a social media ban for children under the age of 16.

Kelsey Ferguson, 34, who was the victim of online bullying in her youth, reckons a ban on the use of social media apps would be “beneficial” for some children amis a youth violence epidemic. The mum-of-one, however, feels tech giants must do more to protect youngsters from harm after a series of horrifying attacks on teenagers were filmed and uploaded online in Scotland for “likes and popularity”.

Her plea come after Australia became the first country to ban social media apps for youths under the age of 16 last month. The ban, which will not take effect for at least 12 months, could see tech companies fined up to A$50m (£25.7m) if they fail to comply with the new rules. Australia has recently introduced "safe" smartphones - giving young people the benefit of having a device to access the internet but without social media apps.

“Social media impacted my life massively as a kid but nowadays children are being exposed to so much more trolling and violence,” Kelsey said in an interview with the Daily Record. “It was bad when I was growing up, but it is even worse now. I was taunted and threatened online but what we see now is full-scale beatings and attacks on children on almost every platform. I think a ban would be beneficial but I don't know how it would be enforced - if kids want to be on social media, they'll always find a way to access it.

“We definitely want our kids to have phones so we can access them but in the same breath they can become exposed to so much danger and online bullying. If safe smart phones were introduced, it would still allow us parents to communicate with our kids when they're out with pals while keeping them safe from the harms of the internet.

“Social media companies should also be picking up the buck and doing more to protect young people online. It can't always be up to youths to take the brunt. They need to put more rules, laws and control in place to protect young people. Without action from them, children will only go on to access these apps after 16 and all the trolling, unrealistic expectations and harmful clips will still be there.”

The ban in Australia will come into force amid the Daily Record's campaign ‘Our Kids ... Our Future’, which has called on social media firms to remove violent clips of children and young people before they go viral. It was launched in February last year after the media outlet reported on dozens of terrible incidents where children were being filmed in attacks by other youths and posted for “social media status”.

Scottish Liberal Democrats education spokesperson, MSP Willie Rennie, wants tech giants to be held accountable for the harm inflicted on young people on their apps.

He commented: “There are so many tragic stories about the effect of social media on children and young people and it is clear that both our governments and social media companies must do more to protect children from harmful content and activity online.

“There must be tough consequences for social media giants that fail to enforce age limits on their sites and stop their algorithms bombarding young people with harmful content. It is important that we get the right balance between protecting children from harm whilst also allowing them to reap the benefits of safe internet use.

“Education is crucial. Schools need to teach children about online dangers and parents must be empowered to protect their children. We also need an independent children's online safety advocate to protect our children's interests.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology stated: “As the Technology Secretary has previously said, there are no current plans to implement a smartphone or social media ban for children. We are focused on finding the best way of ensuring young people are kept safe while also benefiting from the latest technology.

“By next Summer, the Online Safety Act will bring in protections for children to make sure their experiences online are appropriate for their age. We have also recently set out new priorities on online safety, including ensuring safety is baked into platforms from the start, and launched a research project looking at the links between social media and children’s wellbeing. This will help build the evidence base to inform future action.”