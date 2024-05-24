Rangers transfer target Albion Rrahmani is likely to leave Rapid Bucharest this summer

The former Celtic boss wanted to block Albion Rrahmani’s potential exit to Ibrox after taking over as Rapid Bucharest boss this week

Rangers target Albion Rrahmani has an “80 per cent” chance of leaving Rapid Bucharest this summer according to their co-owner - despite new boss Neil Lennon insisting he had no intention of allowing his star striker to leave the club.

The £6.2million-rated Kosovo international emerged as a signing target for the Ibrox side earlier this week as manager Philippe Clement prepares to kickstart his squad overhaul. The 23-year-old has netted 17 goals in all competitions this season, including 13 in 15 league games despite his side enduring a poor campaign.

The Daily Record claimed that Gers chiefs have ‘extensively scouted’ Rrahmani, who appeared to signal that he was heading for the exit door after bidding an emotional farewell to supporters on Monday night.

But with the former Celtic boss drafted in as Romanian club’s new manager, Lennon insisted he was determined rule out a potential exit and fend off interest from the Light Blues for their talisman following his return to the dugout. He confirmed plans to hold sit-down talks with Rrahmani over his future with the Superliga outfit, with the player’s current deal not due to expire for another two years.

Speaking at his first press conference in Bucharest, the Hoops’ hero said: “I don't want him to leave anywhere. He a it a top player and goalscorers are a valuable commodity to the team. They are very important players and he has had a fantastic season. That is a discussion that we hope will take place but I can't control that at the minute.”

However, with interest mounting, co-owner Victor Angelescu has since hinted Rrahmani looks almost certain to depart, with his replacement - Fiorentina’s Louis Munteanu - already being lined up. He admitted: “There is an 80 per cent chance that Albion Rrahmani will leave Rapid. We must prepare for this scenario. We want Louis Munteanu, we want to bring him in.

