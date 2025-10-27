Neil McCann was linked with a stunning return to Rangers | Getty Images

Neil McCann was linked with a return to Rangers after working with Barry Ferguson last season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers wideman Neil McCann admits he may have been interested in joining Kevin Muscat’s coaching team at Ibrox but has played down speculation that talks ever got to an advanced stage.

McCann first joined Rangers as a player in 1998 when he completed a big move from Hearts and is remembered fondly in these parts for scoring twice against the Hoops in the final game of the 1998/99 season as the Light Blues reigned supreme in Scotland. He made more than 100 league appearances for the club before leaving in 2003 but briefly returned to Ibrox this year to support interim coach Barry Ferguson in the final months of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old played with Muscat during the Aussie’s sole season at Govan - and was viewed by many experts to be a natural member of Muscat’s coaching team at a time when Rangers were searching for a successor to Russell Martin.

Muscat was amongst the favourites for the job for several weeks but ultimately decided against a move to Rangers to remain in his current position as manager of Chinese title hopefuls Shanghai Port.

Shanghai have two games remaining in their season and are on the verge of defending the league championship. Reports suggest this contributed to Muscat remaining in Asia although some outlets had claimed the Gers were even considering putting McCann in temporary charge to help ease the transition process.

Neil McCann addresses Rangers return links

Neil McCann says nobody at Rangers contacted him about returning and tells BBC Sport’s Scottish Football Podcast it was "all speculation".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann explained: "Kevin is an ex-teammate of mine, yeah, we'll have discussions that if he was ever going to maybe look at coming to Rangers then he asked me if I would have been part of that set up. So I think everybody put two and two together, but there was never a stage where I was contacted by the club to say, 'Right, get your suit looked out again from last season, you're going back in'."

"Of course that would have been brilliant, because I absolutely loved my time at Rangers last year," McCann added.

"It was great to be part of that club again, to be able to be back coaching. It was great because I loved being at the side of the pitch, but it never got to the stage where it was absolutely solid or real, so you can never get carried away by it."

Rangers enjoy strong start to Danny Rohl chapter

New Light Blues boss Danny Rohl bounced back from his Europa League loss to Brann to lead Rangers to a commanding 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock and an incredible a first home league win of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ibrox side were the only Scottish Premiership team yet to win at home before this, but the picture is starting to look slightly less bleak, with the Gers climbing to fifth position.

“Very important to get the three points.” said Rohl. “ We know the table, we need wins. It's a good starting point to turn things around, it was a good step forward.

"It's still a long journey, but I'm happy for the club, the staff and the players. I enjoyed seeing my team. Not everything was perfect, but I saw a lot of good things."