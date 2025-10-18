Kevin Muscat has agreed to become the new Rangers manager but who will he bring with him?

Pending new Rangers manager Kevin Muscat is starting to put together his team of backroom staff who will join him when his tenure at Ibrox starts.

It was reported earlier this week that Muscat had agreed to become the new permanent replacement for Russell Martin. In the wake of Martin’s sacking, multiple names have been linked with the vacant role and the club board has been carefully making the choice.

Martin’s tenure is officially the shortest ever served by a permanent manager at Ibrox. His run of results divided fans massively as protest action was taken against him, leaving a lot to improve on both on and off the pitch.

Record Sport reported on Thursday that Rangers and Muscat have held ‘successful negotiations’ and an agreement had been ‘thrashed out’ with his representatives regarding a multi-year contract.

Who will join Kevin Muscat at Rangers?

Providing everything goes to plan between Muscat and Rangers, he is expected to make the move to Ibrox in November.

There are talks regarding who will join Muscat back at his old stomping ground to make up his coaching team and backroom staff. Another Record Sport report this week claims Muscat and former interim manager Neil McCann could be working together from next month.

While Muscat was interviewing for the Rangers job prior to Philippe Clement’s appointment, he had planned to recruit former Ibrox teammate McCann as his assistant.

The 52-year-old could also cherry-pick some of his current staff at Shanghai Port to make the move with him. As things stand, it’s unclear whether his assistants Ross Aloisi and Vince Lerardo will join him.

However, Keith Jackson believes Shanghai’s head of high performance is the ‘most likely’ to follow Muscat to Glasgow. Les Gelis currently works with the ex-Rangers ace at the Chinese Super League club and has a ‘long-standing relationship’ with the manager.

Kevin Muscat could bring Shanghai Port head of high performance to Rangers

Speaking on the latest episode of Hotline LIVE (via Record Sport), Jackson revealed: “A couple of names that have come forward this afternoon as guys who are probably going to come to Glasgow from Shanghai with Kevin Muscat are Ross Aloisi and Vince Lerardo.

“I'm not sure about that. I suspect that the backroom team may be picked from more local guys on the ground here in Scotland.

“But one person you should take a look at in terms of possibly making the same journey from Shanghai to Glasgow is a really interesting guy called Les Gelis, who is currently employed in Shanghai as head of high performance.

“Now this guy's got a history with Kevin Muscat dating back a couple of decades. I think he worked with the Socceroos and he's been around the Australian national set up.

“He's very well qualified medically, he was a physio for a while as well. But he's emerged as a real key guy in Muscat's set up because it's his job to make sure that the payers are peaking and hitting fitness levels which Muscat believes are absolutely essential in order to play his style of football.”

