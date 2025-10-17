The former Rangers, Norwich City and Kilmarnock defender has been part of the club’s Academy set-up since 2021

Steven Smith is determined to lead Rangers on the road to redemption starting against Dundee United this weekend - insisting the club’s sole focus must be on getting back to winning games of football.

Amid ongoing uncertainty over the managerial situation at Ibrox, Under-19 boss Smith has taken interim charge of the first-team while the Light Blues hierarchy narrow down their search to identify Russell Martin’s successor.

Rangers league record under the Englishman made for dismal reading and eventually resulted in the club’s new American owners wielding the axe at the start of the international break.

Steven Smith has ‘full trust’ in coaching methods and processes

Addressing the media for the first time on Friday morning after being tasked with overseeing first-team affairs until an appointment is made, Smith declared he has full trust in his own coaching methods as he gets ready to take his place in the dugout.

The former Gers, Norwich City and Kilmarnock left-back, who had two spells in Govan during his playing career, is aware his players face a tricky test against a dangerous United side.

But he admits he won’t overload the squad with information ahead of the clash with three points his only focus - with Mohamed Diomande the only notable absentee who will miss the game.

“I have tried to keep everything as normal as possible,” he stated. “Listen, I am taking everything day by day, and we have a game on Saturday which we have to go and win.

“With a lot of the players being away on international duty at the start of the week, the first couple of sessions, the mood was low. But I like to think the sessions we’ve put on has lifted the mood and you can now see a full focus from the players.

“I work here so I’m available to do whatever the club ask me to do. I think everyone here is well aware that I’m quite ambitious as well. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to be involved in the first-team at any moment. But I’m also in no rush, I enjoy the job that I do.

“I think the players need clarity in terms of the tactical side of the game and just a reminder that they’re a good group. It’s up to them now to put that into practice tomorrow. We know it will be a tough game. Dundee United are well organised, a good structure, so the game is about the players and not me. We have to give the players everything they need in order to win.

“I have been doing this for a long time and have been in the Academy. I trust my processes and my method. I’ve been coaching since I was 30 when I stopped playing, so I’d like to think I’ve got that knowledge of what players like, but also the fact you can’t just give them what they want. They have to put the work in. My full focus is on preparing the players for the game and to win.

“In terms of this group of players, we have to start winning, and that starts tomorrow. I am really comfortable in the way I work. I’m comfortable taking training and coming into this role. I can’t have any complaints about the way the players have applied themselves. It’s a chance for them to impress a potential new manager.”

Smith is familiar with the squad, having previously assisted Steven Davis following the dismissal of Michael Beale back in 2023.