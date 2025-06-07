A roundup of some of the latest transfer headlines linked with Celtic and Rangers.

With June now fully underway and the transfer window open for business, Celtic and Rangers are looking to push on with new signings and potential player sales ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Brendan Rodgers is focused on tightening the screws in his double-winning side, while new Rangers manager Russell Martin is looking to kickstart this exciting new era at Ibrox.

The club appointed the former Light Blues defender as the first manager of this new chapter, following the official 49ers Enterprises takeover.

Business can be expected from both clubs this summer, so let’s take a look at some of the latest news.

Rangers starlet due a medical with Newcastle United

Rangers rising star Oliver Goodbrand is set to embark on a new chapter this summer as he prepares for a move away from Scotland. According to Craig Hope of the Mail, the 16-year-old has been linked with a switch to Newcastle United and is due a medical with the Premier League outfit.

Goodbrand also received interest from overseas but he is due to enter the Newcastle academy next season.

This update comes following an initial report from Record Sport back in April, when it was reported that the Magpies had made the left-back a ‘top summer target’ for their emerging talent pool.

While a transfer fee will not be involved in the move, Newcastle are willing to pay Rangers training compensation for Goodbrand if all goes ahead with an Ibrox exit in the coming weeks.

The teen is a highly-rated rising talent at Rangers and earned B team action last season when he was just 15.

Chris Sutton takes swipe over Ange Postecoglou news

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been dismissed from his position with Tottenham Hotspur, just 16 days after leading them to their first major trophy in 17 years.

Despite a dismal run in the Premier League, which ended up being Tottenham’s worst on record, Postecoglou spearheaded the North London side to the Europa League title, beating Manchester United in a solid final performance.

However, Spurs have opted to pursue a new manager, announcing the decision based on performances as a whole since Postecoglou’s arrival from Parkhead in 2023.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” Tottenham wrote in an official statement.

“The Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place.”

Spurs continued that while their Europa League victory goes down as one of the club’s greatest achievements, they ‘cannot base a decision on emotions aligned to this triumph’.

Chris Sutton has called out the decision to let Postecoglou go. The pundit wrote on social media: “Spurs wanted a manager who could win them a major trophy… they get one and then sack him.”

Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League table, with only the three relegated teams below them. With a hefty 22 defeats from 38 games played, the 2024/25 season goes down as the club’s worst ever Premier League finish.