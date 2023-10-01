Register
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Chelsea, Rangers and Celtic men among favourites after Michael Beale sacking

Rangers are looking for their next permanent manager after sacking Michael Beale on Sunday night

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 1st Oct 2023, 21:33 BST

Rangers are on the hunt for their next permanent manager after parting ways with Michael Beale on Sunday night following a 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen.

A club statement confirmed: “The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November. Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

“Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade. The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.

“The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.”

Following the decision to part ways with Beale, here’s who the bookmakers are tipping as the early contenders with a surprise candidate high up the odds list.

Latest odds - 25/1

1. Chris Wilder

Latest odds - 25/1

Latest odds - 25/1

2. Ally McCoist

Latest odds - 25/1

Latest odds - 25/1

3. Leam Richardson

Latest odds - 25/1

Latest odds - 25/1

4. Paul Hartley

Latest odds - 25/1

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenSteven Davis