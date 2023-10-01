Rangers are looking for their next permanent manager after sacking Michael Beale on Sunday night

Rangers are on the hunt for their next permanent manager after parting ways with Michael Beale on Sunday night following a 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen.

A club statement confirmed: “The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November. Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

“Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade. The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.

“The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.”

Following the decision to part ways with Beale, here’s who the bookmakers are tipping as the early contenders with a surprise candidate high up the odds list.

1 . Chris Wilder Latest odds - 25/1

2 . Ally McCoist Latest odds - 25/1

3 . Leam Richardson Latest odds - 25/1