The latest news on Rangers’ next manager search after the sacking of Michael Beale

Rangers have compiled a list of prospective new managers after sacking Michael Beale and are interested in speaking to Chris Wilder, Kevin Muscat and Frank Lampard among others. All three names feature prominently in the Ibrox club's early plans to replace Beale, who was relieved of his duties by the Ibrox board on Sunday.

Wilder is out of work since his short-term contract at the English Championship club Watford came to an end in May. He previously managed Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, guiding the Yorkshire side from League One to the Premier League thanks to two promotions in three years between 2016 and 2019.

The 56-year-old is an avid fan of Scottish football and carries an in-depth knowledge of the league, players within it and the general landscape. Clubs in England are also interested in his services as he looks to take a step back into top-level management, but Rangers rate him highly.

Muscat, 50, is currently manager of Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, where he won the J1 League title last year. He is contracted for the remainder of 2023 and is currently embroiled in another title challenge. Yokohama sit four points behind leaders Vissel Kobe with five games remaining. As a player, Muscat won a domestic treble with Rangers in 2002/03 and earned a reputation as an uncompromising defender who appeared 46 times for Australia.

Lampard has managed in the English Premier League with Everton and Chelsea and was most recently caretaker manager at Stamford Bridge for the last 11 games of last season. He is also seeking a route back into football at a high level. The 45-year-old would command a considerable salary given his background south of the border.

Rangers will cast their net far and wide in order to find Beale's long-term successor and are determined not to rush their next appointment. They named former player Steven Davis interim manager on Sunday, assisted by a backroom team including Alex Rae, Steven Smith, Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.

The change came following Aberdeen's 3-1 win at Ibrox on Saturday, which leaves Rangers sitting third in the cinch Premiership table. They trail second-placed St Mirren by three points, while leaders Celtic are seven points better off after only seven rounds of fixtures.

Rangers' next match is a Europa League group tie away to Cypriot side Aris Limassol this Thursday. John Bennett, the Glasgow club's chairman, admitted recent results had not met expectations despite Beale claiming the best win percentage of any permanent Ibrox manager except Ally McCoist.

"I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November," said Bennett. "It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.