The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has emerged as the clear front-runner to replace Russell Martin following Steven Gerrard’s decision to withdraw from the process last week due to the “timing” of a return to Glasgow.

Rohl impressed US owners Andrew Cavanagh and Paraag Marathe during talks in London, but it’s understood that several board members had been split on the young German coach - despite him taking steps to put his own backroom team in place.

It leaves Shanghai Port boss Kevin Muscat as the new overwhelming favourite to land the role, but there is one major obstacle to overcome. The 52-year-old is currently in the midst of a title charge in the Chinese Super League, with Port sitting two points clear at the summit with four games left to play.

However, fresh reports in Asia reckon that Muscat’s move to Glasgow is likely to happen when the final details are ironed out. He is currently locked in negotiations with the Light Blues hierarchy with QTX claiming Muscat finds the vacancy ‘alluring’.

They add the chance of European football is a “particularly attractive proposition” to Muscat and a departure is “almost certain” once compensation is agreed between the two clubs.

However, that’s not to say it’s a done deal just yet. Should Muscat decide to turn his former club, where he spent a short stint during his playing career as part of the 2003 treble-winning squad, then it’s back to square one again.

Another name still in contention is Manchester United icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who’s agent has offered a coy response n where his clients next job will be amid links to Rangers.

Solskjaer is believed to have held ‘secret’ discussions over the position as he looks for a quickfire return to the dugout after leaving Turkish side Besiktas last month. His agent Jim Solbakken has kept his cards close to his chest, though.

He told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt: “I have no comment at the moment. You can call again in a few days.”

With that in mind, here’s a full breakdown of the updated betting markets after Rohl removed himself from the running to become Rangers new head coach:

1 . Kevin Muscat 1/3 favourite | Getty Images

2 . Steven Gerrard 6/4 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 6/1 | Getty Images