The former Sheffield Wednesday boss held discussions with Ibrox hierarchy last week, but has now pulled out of the job race

Danny Rohl has informed Rangers he does not wish to continue in the process to become the club’s new head coach.

According to the Rangers Review, the 36-year-old German has withdrawn from the race, with his decision potentially opening the door for Kevin Muscat to be named as Russell Martin’s successor amid ongoing discussions with the former Light Blues defender.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl, who was interviewed as part of the recruitment process before Martin was appointed in the summer, held positive talks once again with the Gers hierarchy last week and is said to have impressed chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe.

It’s also suggested that he was eager to add ex-Gers captain Lee Wallace to his backroom team ahead of this weekend’s Premiership fixture against Dundee United in Govan.

However, Rohl has stepped away and is no longer in the running. He becomes the second leading candidate to turn their back on Rangers’ new American owners after Steven Gerrard rejected a sensational comeback over concerns about structure and recruitment at the weekend.

Cavenagh and Marathe has shifted their focus on to alternative candidates and Rohl was firmly in the frame, having previously worked as assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Southampton and the German national team.

Timing ‘not right’ for Danny Rohl to take Rangers job

It’s claimed Rohl feels the timing is not right for him to take on the job and has told senior officials that he no longer wishes to be considered for the vacancy.

A potential move for Muscat is complicated by his current position at Chinese club Shanghai Port and the Gers will need to cough up a seven-figure compensation package to complete a deal.

The 52-year-old Australian, who was shortlisted for the Ibrox hotseat before losing out to Philippe Clement in 2023, is closing in on a successful league title defence and is expected to remain at the club until their season reaches a conclusion in late November.

Muscat, who has won silverware in his homeland, Japan and China along with a spell in the dugout in Belgium too, emerged as a top contender in recent days following discussions over the weekend.

Rangers hierarchy yet to decide who will be in dugout for Dundee United visit

Sky Sports state that no agreement on terms has yet been finalised. Should a move for Muscat accelerate, Rangers could decide to appoint an interim boss in the short-term, with his old Ibrox team-mate Neil McCann heavily linked with that position.

As things stand, under-19 boss Steven Smith has been taking charge of first-team training alongside fellow academy coach Brian Gilmour. No decision has been made on whether Smith could be asked to lead the team for Saturday’s visit of the Tangerines.