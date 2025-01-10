Next Rangers manager odds: Ex Everton boss tops new list of favourites to replace Philippe Clement at Ibrox

Published 10th Jan 2025

Philippe Clement is facing calls to be sacked as Rangers manager after four desperate results away from home over the festive period.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will head into this weekend’s Scottish Premiership encounter with St Johnstone knowing that failure to pick up three points could spell an end to his time in charge in Govan.

The Belgian is under intense pressure following Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Dundee, which extended their winless run on the road to four games having dropped points against St Mirren, Motherwell and Hibs over the festive period.

Victory over Old Firm rivals Celtic earlier this month handed Clement a brief reprieve but back-to-back draws mean the Light Blues have now claimed just 13 points from a possible 33 away from Ibrox.

A mammoth 15 points adrift of Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops, the league title race already looks done and dusted, while new CEO Patrick Stewart is yet to outline the club’s January transfer plans fully TEN days into the window.

Until now, the Rangers board have stood by Clement this season despite a number of poor results and a list of candidates to succeed the 50-year-old has already being drawn up by the bookies.

But who is the new favourite to be named as the next Rangers manager if Clement is to be axed from the Ibrox hotseat? Here, sportscasting.com has provided the latest updated odds*.

*Odds are subject to change at any time, please gamble responsibly.

50/1

1. Steven Davis - Unattached

50/1 | SNS Group

40/1

2. Roger Schmidt - Unattached

40/1 | Getty Images

33/1

3. Patrick Viera - Genoa

33/1 | Getty Images

33/1

4. Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough

33/1 | Getty Images

