Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The under-fire Rangers boss has reacted to fans’ rage following the 1-1 draw vs Dundee on Thursday night

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement has surprisingly claimed he didn’t hear chants from seething Rangers supporters urging for him to be sacked in the wake of their 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw against Dundee.

Frustrated fans turned on their under-fire boss and his side after another woeful performance away from Ibrox that left them 15 points behind Celtic and with only two points gained from a possible 12 on the road in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing a number of key players through a combination of injury and suspension for the trip to Tayside on Thursday, Clement was left extremely hamstrung in terms of his team selection with Clinton Nsiala making a less-than convincing senior debut at centre-back.

A penalty appeal for Dundee as Simon Murray goes down in the box under a challenge from Rangers Clinton Nsiala. | SNS Group

Addressing the anger of supporters at full-time, a deflated Clement conceded he must accept it as the “face of the team”. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “It’s normal they’re unhappy, I am also unhappy we didn’t take the three points because we should have. I didn’t hear that but I know I’m the face of the team, that’s part of the job. No, I am busy with the club, with the team to let this team grow.

“The last couple of weeks with all the changes we have lost the stability and maybe some confidence,” he continued. “Some players have had to play all the games so you see a lack of freshness.

“We are looking for solutions, we have to react as a team on Sunday to take the three points. Everyone was full of praise of the attacking players, scoring goals and playing good football. You saw a lack of freshness, we need to recover well to play a good game on Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barring the form of Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane, there has been a glaring lack of cutting edge in attack in recent weeks and it’s something Clement is aware of with the January transfer window in full swing.

He acknowledged: “We were not decisive enough in the final third. We had one goal, hit the crossbar but not enough good chances. Our last pass inside the box wasn’t good enough. We did enough by having the ball and coming in the final third but we were not good enough with the last pass or the finishing.

“I don’t remember a big save from Liam Kelly, but you lose the points because today in the offensive part we didn’t show enough to make the difference. Dundee could defend deep with ten men and look for transitions, but we were not decisive enough in the final third.

“You make the hard work to come back but you need to be more decisive and make the right choices. The last couple of weeks we have scored a lot of goals but have conceded a lot of goals.”

Vaclav Cerny’s goal cancelled out Oluwaseun Adewumi’s early sixth-minute opener on a freezing night in the City of Discovery.