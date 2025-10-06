Russell Martin has been dismissed as head coach of Rangers after just 123 days at the helm, with club chiefs now on the lookout for their FIFTH manager in under three years.

A statement released on Sunday night confirmed Martin had been sacked following a 1-1 Premiership draw against Falkirk - a result which left the Light Blues with just one win from their first seven league games.

Under Martin, the Govan outfit crashed out of the Champions League with a whimper after suffering their joint-worst European loss as they were thrashed 6-0 away to Club Brugge in the play losing the tie 9-1 on aggregate.

Back-to-back defeats against Genk and Sturm Graz in their opening two Europa League matches followed and heaped further pressure on the Englishman.

Despite progressing in the League Cup, where an Old Firm semi-final awaits, Martin departs as the worst-ranked permanent Gers boss of all-time. He also takes the crown for the shortest-serving manager in the club’s history.

Rangers’ next fixture comes after the international break at home to Dundee United on October 18, with their new American owners now beginning the task of drafting up a list of potential candidates to replace the former Southampton boss.

But who are the current front-runners to fill the hotseat? Here are some of the leading candidates to replace Russell Martin at Ibrox...

*Odds provided by AceOdds.

1 . Sean Dyche 11/4 | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

2 . Steven Gerrard 3/1 | Getty Images

3 . Danny Rohl 5/1 Photo: Cody Froggatt