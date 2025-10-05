Rangers sack Russell Martin after 17 games in charge as club release statement fans had been anticipating
Russell Martin has been SACKED as Rangers head coach after just 17 games in charge, with the club releasing a statement confirming “while all transition periods require some time, results have not met expectations”.
The Englishman’s final match was a 1-1 Premiership draw at Falkirk on Sunday, which left the Ibrox club sitting eighth in the table. Martin required a police escort away from the stadium after a group of supporters waited outside the ground and tried to prevent the team bus from leaving.
The 39-year-old had faced mounting criticism and furious fan protests in recent weeks amid the Light Blues’ worst start to a league season since 1978. It took Rangers until late September to secure a first domestic win.
To make matters worse, they were also humiliated 9-1 on aggregate by Belgian side Club Brugge in the Champions League qualifying play-offs in August.
The club’s new American owners have now decided the time is right to pull the trigger on Martin as domestic football enters its latest international break, with Rangers trailing leaders Hearts by 11 points.
Martin, who was appointed on a three-year contract back in June, will go down as one of the worst-ever managers in Rangers history after managing to win just one of his seven league matches, drawing five, and exits with only five victories across all competitions.
His trusted assistant Matt Gill and first-team coach Mike Williamson will also depart the club with immediate effect.
A Rangers statement added: “Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future.
“Further updates from the club will follow in due course.”
More to follow...