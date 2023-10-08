Rangers have stepped up their search for Michael Beale’s successor and will conduct final stage interviews with potential candidates next week.

Rangers will hold final stage interviews with managerial candidates in the coming days - but Frank Lampard will NOT be involved in those discussions.

The former Derby County, Chelsea and Everton boss was among the bookies favourites to replace sacked Michael Beale in the Ibrox hot seat earlier this week amid reports he was ‘keen’ to hold talks with Gers CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett about the vacant position.

However, it has since become clear the Stamford Bridge and England legend is no longer in the running as the club prepare to narrow down their search to appoint a new permanent manager.

A number of names have been linked with the role including ex-Light Blues defender Kevin Muscat, former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner and AZ Alkmaar’s highly-rated boss Pascal Jansen among the leading contenders.

But the latest market mover is former Monaco head coach Phillipe Clement who appears to be firmly in the frame, with bet365 cutting the Belgian from 20/1 into 4/1.

Bet365 spokesperson Steve Freeth said: “Rangers are limping to the international break after a surprise defeat in Cyprus, but unlike the team, the market to replace Michael Beale is full of life.

“The fact we’ve seen support for the likes of Muscat, Lampard, Jansen and McInnes, as well as Knutsen and now Clement, would suggest Rangers are casting the net far and wide to find Beale’s successor – even Sam Allardyce and Billy Davies have been backed!

“These next couple of weeks should give them the ideal opportunity to find that person and get back on track both domestically and in Europe.”

Here are the latest odds as the search for Beale’s replacement gathers pace...

1 . Latest Rangers manager odds gallery - GlasW Belgian coach Philippe Clement is among those at the head of the betting. Photo: PASCAL GUYOT

2 . Sam Allardyce Latest odds - 50/1

3 . Nathan Jones Latest odds - 40/1