All the latest news surrounding Rangers’ search for a new manager after the sacking of Michael Peale.

Rangers continue their search for a new manager as prepare to return to Scottish Premiership action.

It has been the best part of a week since Michael Beale was handed his P45, and the Glasgow giants are now putting together an in-depth search to find their new boss. In the meantime, Rangers have slipped up in the Europa League, losing to Aris Limassol, and they will be desperate not to make it three straight defeats against St Mirren in the league this weekend.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the managerial search at Ibrox.

Lampard latest

Despite being made favourite for the role, Frank Lampard will not be the next Rangers boss, according to reports.

Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law has said Lampard held an initial conversation with Gers chiefs to find out more about the project plans at Ibrox. But the discussions did not go further than that, and they did not progress to the point of a formal interview.

It’s reported Lampard will not progress his interest, keen to return to management but only in the right position.

Bisgrove search intensifies

Sky Sports have reported that James Bisgrove is making real progress in his search for a new Rangers boss.

It’s claimed Bisgrove stayed home for the trip to Cyprus earlier this week in a bid to get ahead in the search, and it’s claimed the shortlist is getting smaller, although that migh be, in part, due to Lampard.

The Light Blues are in no rush to find a new manager, with Steven Davis in charge on an interim basis for now, but Bisgrove is keen to narrow down the search.

The latest shortlist

Rangers are said to have five key names on their list at this point.

According to multiple reports, Lampard’s exit fromt he shortlist leaves AZ Alkmaar’s Pascal Jansen, Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat, Preston’s Ryan Lowe, Phillippe Clement and Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes on the list.