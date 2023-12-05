Nicolas Raskin, Scott Wright & Ryan Jack: Rangers injury list & expected return dates

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed midfielder Nicolas Raskin's recovery from injury is now behind schedule after recently confessing the Belgian's rehab was "not going well".

Raskin hasn't featured for the Ibrox side since being stretchered off against Hearts in late October, but was expected to be closing in on a return to training before the Viaplay Cup Final later this month.

However, Clement has since revealed there's been a further setback in the 22-year-old's comeback bid, casting his involvement in the Old Firm derby against Celtic on December 30th into doubt.

He stated: "Nico will be a little bit longer than we hoped for to be fit - everybody is working really hard with him, the medical staff are doing their maximum, but sometimes these things happen.

"His rehab is needing a little bit of adaptation from the things he was doing. It didn't follow in the way we expected, so we need to adapt his exercises and see how he goes."

Clement, whose squad contains a few "knocks and bumps" ahead of facing Hearts on Wednesday, also issued an update on the future of midfielder Kieran Dowell, who has yet to make an impact since the Belgian's reign in Govan began.

He added: "Kieran is training hard every day. We have a lot of players in the position he plays, so he faces a lot of competition. Everyone has a future at the club."

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at Rangers injury list and when each player could return to action:

2 . Nicolas Raskin - Unspecified The Belgian midfielder will be out for longer than first anticipated, Clement has confirmed. There's no official timescale on his return, meaning it's likely he will miss the Old Firm derby at the end of the month. Expected return date: Unknown

3 . Scott Wright - Muscle The former Aberdeen winger has missed the last couple of games due to a muscle problem and is no closer to returning at this stage, according to Clement. Expected return date: End of December