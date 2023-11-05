The first major piece of silverware is up for grabs and here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Viaplay Cup final

Rangers have set up a Viaplay Cup Final meeting with Aberdeen back at Hampden next month after both teams came through their respective semi-final ties against Edinburgh duo Hearts and Hibernian this weekend.

Philippe Clement’s Rangers side will be the overwhelming favourites to win the competition for the first time since 2011 in the 78th edition of the Scottish League Cup, having reached the final on two seperate occasions since then and lost to arch rivals Celtic on both occasions.

Aberdeen team who last lifted the silverware following a penalty shoot-out win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Celtic Park in 2014.

Hampden Park is the only Scottish venue among the 10 stadiums proposed to host Euro 2028 as part of the UK and Ireland joint bid . (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Fans of both clubs will be dreaming of Hampden glory. But when is the Viaplay Cup Final and how can supporters watch it? Here is everything you need to know...

When is the Viaplay Cup final?

The Viaplay Cup Final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 17. Kick-off time has not yet been announced but last year’s final started at 3.00pm.

How to watch Viaplay Cup final - Live stream info

The Viaplay Cup final will be screened live exclusively on Viaplay Sports. Viaplay subscribers can stream the draw live online of via the app. If you are a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider.

Supporters wanting to watch the final on their laptop, tablet or smartphone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. Viaplay can also be added to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

When do Viaplay Cup final tickets go on sale?

Information on ticket sales will be confirmed by the respective finalists. Ticket prices and allocations will be announced by the SPFL in due course.

How did both teams reach the Viaplay Cup final?

The Viaplay Cup is synonymous for producing shock exits, but on this occasion the final will involve two Scottish Premiership sides.

Aberdeen’s road to the final:

Stirling Albion 1-2 Aberdeen - Second Round

The Dons survived a minor scare by the League One side to book their place in the last eight. Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson had the visitors in control before Greig Spence pulled one back late on to set up a tense end to the match.

Ross County 1-2 Aberdeen - Quarter-Final

Just a few days after thrashing the Staggies on league duty at Pittodrie, Barry Robson’s side again got the better of the Highlanders, although it was a much tighter affair. Graeme Shinnie volleyed the visitors in front before Jack Baldwin was sent off for County. Ester Sokler netted a second from close ranger before Kyle Turner reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

Hibernian 0-1 Aberdeen - Semi-Final

A breakaway goal from Bojan Miovski sent the ten-man Dons into the final, despite being second best for large spells of the contest. Hibs failed to take their chances and saw a Martin Boyle strike ruled out for a marginal offside decision. Jack MacKenzie was sent off after picking up a second booking but Miovski produced a cool finish on 78 minutes to book a return trip to Hampden.

Rangers’ road to the semi-final:

Rangers 2-1 Greenock Morton - Second Round

The Light Blues made hard work of knocking out the Championship side at Ibrox to seal a place in the quarter-finals. Under Michael Beale’s leadership, the hosts fell behind to Grant Gillespie’s penalty and that moment served as a wake-up call for Rangers as they levelled through Cyriel Dessers’ spot-kick. Substitute Danilo then fired home the winner with just over 20 minutes left to play.

Rangers 4-0 Livingston - Quarter-Final

A convincing victory over the Lions set up a trip to the National Stadium, with Abdallah Sima, Ridvan yilmaz, a Luiyi De Lucas own goal and Ryan Jack securing a deserved win following their laboured performance against Motherwell just a few days earlier.

Hearts 1-3 Rangers - Semi-Final

