The Standard Liege midfielder is out of contract in the summer and looks to be on his way to Ibrox this month

Rangers are closing in on their second January addition after reaching an ‘agreement’ to sign Belgian Under-21 international Nicolas Raskin for a cut-price fee on a reported four-and-a-half year deal.

The Standard Liege midfielder, who is out-of-contract at the end of the season and has been frozen out by first-team manager Ronny Deila, is understood to have passed medical tests in London last week ahead of a potential move to Glasgow.

Advertisement

Light Blues boss Michael Beale confirmed his interest in the 21-year-old earlier this month by stating he was “a player I remember a lot from the time we played Standard Liege” and one that will “attract a lot of attention from a number of clubs.”

Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin is close to joining Rangers

According to well-respected Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri of Foot Mercato, members of the Ibrox hierarchy are now in the process of finalising the contract details with Raskin’s parent club.

He tweeted this morning: “#BREAKING. We announced it on Thursday... Nicolas Raskin soon at the #RangersFC! Player agreement. Contract of 4 years & a half. Medical tests last week. Scottish chiefs are coming to Liege to finalise the deal with the #RSCL in the coming hours.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers previously scoured the Belgian market to good effect in the summer of 2019 after landing playmaker Ianis Hagi from Jupiler Pro League side K.R.C. Genk.

It is believed Raskin had agreed a move to Rangers last summer as a direct replacement for Glen Kamara amid heightened speculation about his future but a transfer failed to materialise.

GlasgowWorld understands Rangers are expected to pay around £900k plus a sell-on fee, despite Liege initially hoping to receive a fee in the region of €2.5m (£2.2m) and a 20% sell-on clause.

Advertisement

Talks reached an advanced stage last week, and the Belgian outfit have since agreed to lower their demands as they risk allowing Raskin to leave for free in the summer.

Raskin, who hasnt played for Liege since a 3-2 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in November, was banished to the reserves team after a fall-out over his refusal to extend his contract. He has already been backed to become an Ibrox fan favourite in an area of Beale’s side that needs bolstering.

Advertisement

Belgian under-21 head coach Jacky Mathijssen is desperate to see Raskin find a new club this month and is hopeful a speedy resolution to the player’s situation can be reached.

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila is picture alongside Nicolas Raskin

Advertisement

He told the Daily Record: “Of course Nico’s situation at Standard is a concern. I know he realises too that if he want to be part of our Under-21 squad for the Euros this summer he needs to be playing. It’s very important for me as well as Nico that he finds a good club. Hopefully it’s sorted as soon as possible.

“The Rangers fans will be delighted if he goes to Glasgow. He’s a player who is always all-in. He’s got a good heart, is always ready to work but has excellent technique too and is very flexible tactically. He can play No., he can play in the pockets. That’s how he plays for me in the Under-21s.