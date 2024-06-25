Nils Koppen lays out inspiring Rangers youth pathway update as Ibrox prospect signs new contract
Rangers’ director of football recruitment Nils Koppen insists youth products will always be given a chance to showcase their talent after Robbie Fraser became the latest first-team star to sign a new contract.
The Ibrox academy graduate has committed his long-term future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him in Govan until 2026.
The 21-year-old full-back - who made his first-team debut last season after progressing through the youth ranks at Auchenhowie - is the latest youngster to extend his stay. He was rewarded by manager Philippe Clement with his first senior start against Hearts at Tynecastle during the post-split, having produced an impressive cameo appearance in the 5-2 thrashing over Dundee back in May.
Fraser has been part of the Gers’ academy system since the age of seven and has captained the B-team in recent years. He made his Scotland Under-21 debut in November last year during a goalless draw with Hungary. And Koppen believes many more youngsters will be handed a similar platform to prove they are capable of making the step up to senior football.
Koppen, said: “Along with the players we are recruiting from elsewhere, it will always be our desire to give our own Academy players an opportunity wherever we can. Robbie certainly deserves that, and we look forward to seeing how he develops. Our supporters always want to see home talent stepping up and the chance to prove himself is there for Robbie.”
Manager Philippe Clement continued: “We are delighted that Robbie has committed his future to Rangers. The Academy is fundamental to the future success of the club, and Robbie has impressed with his quality and tireless work ethic. He joins a strong crop of young players in the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and I look forward to his continued development as an individual.”
Fraser added: “It’s a special moment and a big day for people close to me, my family and friends. I take so much pride in being involved with this football club and it’s a really good feeling to stay for a couple more years. The manager has shown an added faith in the young players, and he has given me my opportunity in the first-team which I’m so happy about. I have a lot to be thankful for and I can really see positive strides for me moving forward.”
