A shock transfer move for a Kilmarnock star has been touted by an agent previously of Rangers.

A former Rangers star turned agent says Nils Koppen’s role could possibly change under new ownership.

The San Francisco 49ers Enterprise wing are poised to complete a takeover of the Ibrox club. It’s been a difficult domestic campaign for the Light Blues now under the management of Barry Ferguson until the end of this season after Philippe Clement’s sacking, although they are in the Europa League’s last eight.

Koppen has turned technical director after being director of football recruitment but signings this season have been blasted. Former defender and current agent Moore reckons it can be sometimes hard for those coming into Scotland with little experience of the game here to translate what they truly want in terms of players.

Rangers rival raid

He has also suggested a shock solution up front could be Kilmarnock’s 19-year-old Bobby Wales, who has broke onto the Killie scene this season but only with three top flight strikes. Moore started on Go Radio: “Nils' role has probably changed a couple of times, since he's been in the building. By all accounts, Rangers are also looking for a sporting director, which will oversee the whole lot.”

He was then asked whether that could change amid a takeover. Moore responded: “Well, possibly. I mean, Nils is definitely across the operations of the football club at the moment, football wise. But again, I just think domestically, you need to know exactly what's here and how that translates. I find that foreigners find that difficult. It's great when they can do it in their own country because they know it. Here is difficult. You know, you look at the boy at Kilmarnock, Bobby Wales. There's loads of examples of players that could come in and do a job and their value goes up the way. “

Koppen’s Rangers role

As per his announcement on becoming Rangers technical director, Koppen’s job description reads: “Rangers Football Club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Nils Koppen as Technical Director. Koppen, the club’s current Director of Recruitment, will continue to oversee the club’s transfer strategy while also taking on overall responsibility for the club’s men’s Academy, medical, football operations, performance and analysis departments.

“Manager, Philippe Clement, and Women’s Football Managing Director, Donald Gillies, will join Koppen in reporting to the new CEO upon their appointment, albeit both will work closely in tandem with Koppen on a daily basis. Since arriving at the beginning of the year, Koppen has led on the significant task of implementing a new recruitment model, with Rangers striving to build a new, modern, and sustainable structure for the football club. Koppen will remain on the club’s executive management team, alongside Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Virani, and Chief Financial Officer, James Taylor.”

He said at the time: “I am both honoured and delighted to take up the role of Technical Director here at Rangers. Winning is all that matters at this club, and it is my job to ensure that everything that supports our men’s first team, from recruitment, to the Academy, medical, performance, operations, analysis, and everything in-between, is at as high a level as possible. I look forward to the challenge ahead, and to supporting the wider team as we work night and day to ensure this club is challenging for trophies on every front.”