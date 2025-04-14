Here is an XI made up of the best Premiership signings of the winter transfer window. | SNS Group

All 12 Scottish Premiership teams have learned who they will be facing in their final five post-split matches

The SPFL have released the Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures - with Celtic and Rangers facing off at Ibrox on Sunday, May 4 in the final Old Firm derby of the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops begin their final stretch of games against Dundee United at Tannadice, whilst Barry Ferguson’s Gers will travel to St Mirren.

Champions-elect Celtic will round off their league campaign against the Buddies on Saturday, May 17 as Rangers bring a dismal domestic campaign to an end against Hibs at Easter Road.

SPFL matches confirmed as live on Sky Sports

Top six post-split fixtures

The schedule for SPFL matches for the final weekends of the season will be as follows:

Matchday 34 (Saturday, April 26)

Dundee United v Celtic (Sky Sports, 12.30pm)

Aberdeen v Hibernian (3.00pm)

St Mirren v Rangers (3.00pm)

Matchday 35 (Saturday, May 3)

Hibernian v Dundee United (3.00pm)

St Mirren v Aberdeen (3.00pm)

Sunday, May 4 - Rangers v Celtic (Sky Sports, 12 noon)

Matchday 36 (Saturday, May 10)

Celtic v Hibernian (3.00pm)

Dundee United v St Mirren (3.00pm)

Sunday, May 11 - Rangers v Aberdeen (Sky Sports, 12 noon)

Matchday 37 (Wednesday, May 14)

Aberdeen v Celtic (7.45pm)

Rangers v Dundee United (7.45pm)

St Mirren v Hibernian (7.45pm)

Matchday 38 (Saturday, May 17)

Celtic v St Mirren (Sky Sports, 12.30pm)

Dundee United v Aberdeen (12.30pm)

Hibernian v Rangers (12.30pm)

Bottom six post-split fixtures

The following matches have been confirmed:

Matchday 34 (Saturday, April 26)

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee (3.00pm)

Kilmarnock v Ross County (3.00pm)

Motherwell v St Johnstone (3.00pm)

Matchday 35 (Saturday, May 3)

Dundee v Motherwell (3.00pm)

Ross County v Heart of Midlothian (3.00pm)

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock (3.00pm)

Matchday 36 (Saturday, May 10)

Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell (3.00pm)

Kilmarnock v Dundee (3.00pm)

St Johnstone v Ross County (3.00pm)

Matchday 37 (Wednesday, May 14)

Dundee v Ross County (7.45pm)

Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone (7.45pm)

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (7.45pm)

Matchday 38 (Sunday, May 18)

Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian (3.00pm)

Ross County v Motherwell (3.00pm)

St Johnstone v Dundee (3.00pm)

*Sky Sports may select a Round 37 match (midweek of May 14) in due course