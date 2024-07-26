Todd Cantwell is set to leave Rangers | SNS

A Rangers transfer shock was dropped this week.

Rangers head of football recruitment Nils Koppen has been deemed an instigator behind the shock revelation over Todd Cantwell’s future.

Boss Philippe Clement addressed the media on Wednesday night after a friendly loss to Birmingham City, before abruptly returning to reveal the playmaker had handed in a transfer request. It has sparked debate over what prompted this return to reveal the news, and Jim Duffy reckons the Rangers recruitment chief could have been a factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced manager of several SPFL clubs believes a chat between Koppen and Clement took place beforehand, as Cantwell trains with the B team while seeking his next move. Duffy told Clyde SSB: “Maybe he has had a discussion with the director of football and just thought now was the time, or there was a suggestion the news would get out through various sources.

"So, we are not quite sure why Philippe Clement decided to go back in, but he was honest with the supporters and I think the supporters deserve that. There is no point in leaving him out of the squad and keeping everything under wraps when you know that player is unhappy, and you believe he is not going to be part of your plans going forward.

“I know he (Philippe Clement) is maybe being diplomatic in saying he is looking for a new adventure, I think he used that term, but if he can get a bigger club than Rangers I would be amazed. He has not exactly set the heather on fire at Rangers. He has been OK, and had little moments in games here and there, but over the course I would have to say he has been a wee bit underwhelming.