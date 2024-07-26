SNS Group

Rangers could move the star on this transfer window.

Rangers have been told their Ianis Hagi valuation this summer is steep amid summer interest from Fiorentina.

The playmaker spent last season out on loan at La Liga club Alaves and former club Fiorentina are said to be keen on bringing him back to Italy. Hagi will not form part of Rangers boss Philippe Clement’s plans for the new season, with the manager well aware of the need to sell to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have claimed a fee in the region of £2.9m, with more claims suggesting wages have been agreed although the fee is a stumbling fee in some quarters. Former Ibrox right-back Alan Hutton can see the ability but wonders if Rangers will land what they desire for Hagi, financially.

He told Football Insider: “I think it’s an awful lot. If we’re talking about £2.9million for a player who went out on loan and it didn’t quite work, it’s not really worked out for him at Rangers.

“The potential is there; I think he’s a quality player he just didn’t quite suit the Scottish league, if I’m totally honest. But we’ve seen flashes, and he’s more than capable; he showed that in the Euros as well.