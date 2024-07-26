Rangers urged to find a transfer middle ground over sizeable valuation of star with exit 'agreement' predicted
Rangers have been told their Ianis Hagi valuation this summer is steep amid summer interest from Fiorentina.
The playmaker spent last season out on loan at La Liga club Alaves and former club Fiorentina are said to be keen on bringing him back to Italy. Hagi will not form part of Rangers boss Philippe Clement’s plans for the new season, with the manager well aware of the need to sell to buy.
Reports have claimed a fee in the region of £2.9m, with more claims suggesting wages have been agreed although the fee is a stumbling fee in some quarters. Former Ibrox right-back Alan Hutton can see the ability but wonders if Rangers will land what they desire for Hagi, financially.
He told Football Insider: “I think it’s an awful lot. If we’re talking about £2.9million for a player who went out on loan and it didn’t quite work, it’s not really worked out for him at Rangers.
“The potential is there; I think he’s a quality player he just didn’t quite suit the Scottish league, if I’m totally honest. But we’ve seen flashes, and he’s more than capable; he showed that in the Euros as well.
“I understand why Rangers are, and they want to get as much as possible but I think they will find middle ground eventually because we know that his future is not at the club and they need the money to then reinvest. I’m pretty sure in the next couple of weeks they’ll come to some sort of agreement.”
