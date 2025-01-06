Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star has left Rangers for pastures new in the January transfer window.

A Rangers player wants to prove a point to the Ibrox club after making a loan move away from the club.

Just last week, Robbie Fraser featured in a 3-0 derby win against Celtic and he has also played against Tottenham in the Europa League this season. By the weekend, he was featuring for Livingston in defeat to Queen’s Park after a loan move to the Lions.

David Martindale’s side are pushing for instant promotion back to the top flight after relegation to the Championship in 2024. Fraser now wants to prove he is good enough to shine at Rangers. The left-back said: "The motivation is to establish myself and show I'm more than capable for my parent club.

"I just want to test myself and I back myself. I need the run of games to show I can do it. It's quite the change for me a couple of days ago I was involved in one of the biggest games you'll ever play in and then coming here. I felt I did OK but we ultimately lost the game and that's disappointing, so we need to look back on that and get better."

Martindale hailed the role of Nils Koppen at Rangers in getting this loan agreed. He said upon Fraser’s unveiling: “I am delighted to get a player of Robbie’s calibre into the building. As a group, he will really enhance us and all of the coaching staff are looking forward to working with him.

“Robbie is predominantly a left back but can play up one at left wing or right wing so will give us real, additional options going forward. He looks after the ball tremendously well and has great energy and enthusiasm for the game.

“He has had a very good grounding at Rangers and understands the game and in my experience over the years, these types of players are hard to come by in the winter window.

“The board have been very supportive and have found the finances that allow us to make a signing or two in this window, so I must say a huge thanks to John Ward, John McIlvogue and Dave Black as well as Nils Koppen at Rangers, who have all played an important part in getting Robbie in to us here Livingston.”