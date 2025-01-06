Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The midfielder was out of action for almost all of 2024 and is now back in the Motherwell fold.

Callum Slattery has paid tribute to those who helped him on his lengthy road back to competitive action at Motherwell.

The midfielder has been an impressive performer when fit since coming to Fir Park in 2021 from Southampton. Out of contract this time last year, Slattery suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out for the rest of the calendar year but has been back training of late.

He was due to feature in a bounce game vs Rangers last week but managed some minutes off the bench in a 2-0 win vs Aberdeen. Slattery came onto the pitch to a huge ovation from home fans and his first touch was loudly cheered too.

With so many people behind the scenes from teammates to physios helping him, Slattery is full of gratitude. He told the Motherwell Times: “I think it's just a good feeling in general, really, Nice to know the fans appreciate you when you come back on the pitch. And it's a good feeling overall just to be back out there with the boys, because it's been a long time.

“It's been tough, as injuries are, whether they're short term, long term, they all have different challenges. It's been tough to keep going and stuff like that mentally, physically. I've had a good support network around me. The lads have been quality, the staff have been good. And a big thanks to the physios, because ultimately I'm back outside because of them.”

He had bad injuries in his teenage years but nothing on the scale of this injury. Moments like he had on Sunday weren’t even able to be on his mind in the opening months of his rehab. Slattery explained: “In terms of most serious, this is definitely the number one.

“It's tough to start with. The first few months you spend trying to get about on crutches and a brace, and after surgery, and stuff. I think the thought of playing those first few months, you don't really think about. You just think about getting back walking and moving about and then it's running.

“So there's milestones you set and goals you set. This was the final goal to get back playing. I just set another one for myself now to keep going and get back on the pitch more. I'd like to think the injury and stuff is behind me now. And I can just work hard to get more minutes on the pitch and help the team.”

He knows it will take time, but full match sharpness is one of the next goals for him. Slattery added: “It'll probably be a while still just to get full speed of starting a game. That will come with coming off the bench and minutes and bounce games like there was to be arranged. But that will come, hopefully, sooner rather than later. I've spent the last nine, ten months with the physios. A massive thanks to them. They've been fantastic.”