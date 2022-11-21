Rangers reaction to Giovanni van Bronckhorst decision.

Rangers have sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst following their poor start to the season. The Glasgow giants have announced on their official club website that the Dutchman will be leaving Ibrox with immediate effect.

The club have decided to cut ties with the 47-year-old during this World Cup break, with their 1-1 draw away at St Mirren last time out proving to be the final straw for their manager. They now have a big decision to make on who to pick as his replacement.

Rangers suffered a dismal campaign in the Champions League and didn’t pick up a single point. To make matters worse, they are nine points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

Van Bronckhorst was brought in November last year after Steven Gerrard left for Aston Villa in the Premier League and he guided the Gers to the Europa League final last term and to a 2nd place finish. However, this season hasn’t gone to plan and the hierarchy feel they need someone with fresh ideas now.

Here is what the supporters have been saying on social media...

@Ryan17Ward: “Gio was by far not the only issue at the club! Serious conversations need to be had about Ross Wilsons future too and the board need to ask questions of themselves too as they let Gio down when it came to recruitment and investment!”

@damian_thirsty - “Its a shame that Giovanni van Bronckhorst has had to go & every #RangersFC fan will feel for him after the european run, losing out best players & not properly reinvesting.”

@CraigCa66046604 - “Step forward Michael Beale.”

@Nevarrumthefey - “Where we go from here is really unclear. I’m not convinced the Board has a Strategy.”

@DPatz13 - “Finally. Onwards & upwards!”

@TheRanter2012 - “Unfortunately for Van Bronckhorst, it’s a results-driven business.He’s delivered highs that few have delivered but it’s the right decision. IMO,he’s not been backed by the board or the players and many need to be shown the door.”

@gazborangers - “Gio gave me some of my best nights ever at Ibrox just sensational stuff. He also got my son and I to Seville for a trip of a lifetime, an unreal save by a goalie stopped him being immortal. Many thanks @The_real_Gio you carried out the job with real dignity.”

@GregMcBride_ - “Thanks for the Euro run Gio, some a the best nights ever. The harsh reality is he would never a won a league title”