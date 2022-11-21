The Dutchman was named as Steven Gerrard’s successor last November

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s 12-month reign as Rangers manager has come to an end after he was sacked by club officials this morning.

The Ibrox board have made the decision to part ways with the Dutchman halfway through his first full season in charge after returning to Glasgow on a three-and-a-half year contract last November to replace Steven Gerrard in the dugout.

The 47-year-old appeared to have been given a stay of execution after the opening days of the World Cup break passed without any announcement as he celebrated the anniversary of taking the job last Friday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Manager of Rangers reacts

However, GlasgowWorld can confirm the situation around Van Bronckhorst’s future gathered pace over the weekend and he has now been informed by the Gers hierarchy that his year-long tenure is over following a dismal run of results and performance this term which leaves the club trailing by nine points in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Fans have become increasingly frustrated on the back off an embarrassing Champions League campaign, which saw the Glasgow giants land the unwanted title of the ‘worst ever’ group stage team, which included a record-breaking 7-1 defeat at home to Liverpool. The Light Blues scored just two goals throughout their six matches and were outclassed by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, Napoli and Ajax in Group A.

Their continental struggles have had a knock-on effect domestically, with Rangers dropping points at home against Livingston, losing away to St Johnstone and drawing at St Mirren. Questions have since been asked of chairman Douglas Park and sporting director Ross Wilson regarding the club’s recruitment policy in recent weeks and the decision to relieve Van Bronckhorst of his duties comes a fortnight before their AGM.

Van Bronckhorst steered Rangers to the Europa League final in Seville back in May and lifted the Scottish Cup just days later as the club ended their long wait for silverware. He followed that up by delivering Champions League football via the play-off round after victories over Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

However, a difficult campaign and a mounting injury crisis has undermined their season to date and has acted as the catalyst for change, with Van Bronckhorst paying the ultimate price.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “RangersFootball Club confirms today it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.

“Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager. The search for the new manager is now underway.”

Rangers chairman Douglas Park.

Chairman, Douglas Park, commented: “I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season.

“Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio’s expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future.”