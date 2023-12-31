Old Firm fixture labelled 'too big' for Rangers frontman as pundit calls out summer signing for Celtic display
Cyriel Dessers' poor performance against Celtic has come under the spotlight
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has criticised Cyriel Dessers for his turgid Old Firm performance against Celtic - insisting the fixture is "too big" for him.
The Nigerian striker passed up a number of big opportunities to score during the 2-1 defeat Parkhead including one where he raced clean through on goal only to delay having a shot for too long and allow Alistair Johnston to make up for his initial mistake.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dessers failed to impact proceedings during the entire 90 minutes, leading to widespread criticism from livid Gers supporters who have already branded him among the worst signings the Ibrox club have made.
Loading....
And Clyde 1 Superscoreboard pundit Dalziel has called out the 29-year-old striker for allowing the occasion to pass him by, despite his recent upturn in form after scoring four goals in his last eight appearances.
Dalziel admitted: "He went into the game big on confidence. He has been scoring goals and getting praise from the fans, but this is the game to stand up and be counted. The game looked a bit big for him, but all credit to the Celtic centre-backs for keeping with him. But even when he got in positions you were never confident he was going to score."
Fans were quick to vent their anger and frustration at Dessers' below-par display on social media, with one person describing his performance as "absolutely honking" while a second commented: "Dessers and (Todd) Cantwell let the side down. Dessers unfortunately just doesn't have the quality we need to challenge Celtic."