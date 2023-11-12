'Only the start' - Cyriel Dessers fires Rangers title warning as striker heaps praise on 'quality' team mate
The Nigerian striker scored against Livingston and has urged his Ibrox team mates to push on.
Rangers goal scorer Cyriel Dessers admits life under Philippe Clement is joyous after firing his teammates on their way to a dominant 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Livingston.
The Nigerian striker's deflected goal handed the Light Blues a first-half lead on the artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena before James Tavernier made up for an earlier penalty miss by making no mistake from 12 yards after the break to seal maximum points.
A number of VAR decision again proved to be a major talking point, with Dessers involved in a tight offside call in the build-up to Connor Goldson's goal that was disallowed.
Dessers - a £4million summer signing from Italian side Cremonese - admits he wasn't fazed by some of the officials decision-making, admitting he "trusts" referees to make tough calls.
He told Sky Sports: "When you come here you know it's never going to be an easy game, but we picked up a good win. Overall, it's been a good period for us in the last few weeks. We've won all of our games except the away match in Prague, so I think we can be very happy.
"A goal is a goal for me, no matter how you get them. We had two goals cancelled out, so I'm really happy today with the end result. I trust the referee's with that (their decisions).
"I think we were unlucky, especially Ross McCausland who deserves his first goal. He's been really good for us in games and in training, we can see his quality. I was hoping he would get his first goal but I'm sure it will come soon."
Asked about how the mood has changed in the Ibrox camp under Clement, the frontman replied: "I think everybody can see that. We've got some good performances and results. I think this is only the start. We have to keep going and I'm sure we will."