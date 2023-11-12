The Nigerian striker scored against Livingston and has urged his Ibrox team mates to push on.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers goal scorer Cyriel Dessers admits life under Philippe Clement is joyous after firing his teammates on their way to a dominant 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Livingston.

The Nigerian striker's deflected goal handed the Light Blues a first-half lead on the artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena before James Tavernier made up for an earlier penalty miss by making no mistake from 12 yards after the break to seal maximum points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of VAR decision again proved to be a major talking point, with Dessers involved in a tight offside call in the build-up to Connor Goldson's goal that was disallowed.

Ross McCausland made his first appearance for Rangers and played well out on the right wing.

Dessers - a £4million summer signing from Italian side Cremonese - admits he wasn't fazed by some of the officials decision-making, admitting he "trusts" referees to make tough calls.

He told Sky Sports: "When you come here you know it's never going to be an easy game, but we picked up a good win. Overall, it's been a good period for us in the last few weeks. We've won all of our games except the away match in Prague, so I think we can be very happy.

"A goal is a goal for me, no matter how you get them. We had two goals cancelled out, so I'm really happy today with the end result. I trust the referee's with that (their decisions).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think we were unlucky, especially Ross McCausland who deserves his first goal. He's been really good for us in games and in training, we can see his quality. I was hoping he would get his first goal but I'm sure it will come soon."