The ex-Ibrox midfielder is expecting wholesale changes to the Gers playing squad this summer.

Andy Halliday believes Rangers boss Michael Beale will make radical changes at Ibrox in the summer by overseeing almost an entire team overhaul following their 2-1 Viaplay Cup final defeat to rivals Celtic.

The former Light Blues midfielder reckons Beale won’t be satisfied with the way his side are performing and the Englishman has previously stated he intends to implement a number of squad changes at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a specific figure in mind, current Hearts star Halliday, who worked under the ex-QPR manager in his previous spell as first-team coach in Govan, feels an extensive re-build is required and is adamant the club must free up sufficient funds by supporting Beale in the upcoming transfer window.

Rangers' players look on after Celtic defeated them to win the Viaplay Cup final.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, Halliday said: “I think in the summer, genuinely, Rangers will sign nine or 10 players. “

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quizzed around whether he was surprirsed by style of football implemented by Beale during the three months of his tenure to date, Halliday stated: “It’s hard to say. I think I’d say no because I don’t think they’re played well in a lot of games. There have been a couple of games where they’ve been good but I don’t think they’ve had that 90 minute performance outwith Tynecastle so I’d say no in that respects.

“Short-term you can talk about the difference in squads (with Celtic) but you need to win finals and it doesn’t matter how you play, it’s whoever gets the trophy at the end of it. In the long-term which I think is the most important thing for Rangers to focus on right now because the league is away.

“For me the Scottish Cup is the only thing they are playing for now but he needs windows and he needs to be backed by the board - whether that happens I’m not sure - and then he has to make a decision on the nine out of contract in the summer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former Rangers manager Graeme Murty is reportedly a leading candidate for the vacant Oxford United job.

Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 48-year-old, who is currently head coach of Sunderland’s Under-21 side after filling roles in the youth systems of Norwich City and Southampton, is understood to have expressed a desire to return to the dugout full-time after a five-year break.

Advertisement

Advertisement