‘Out of the question’ - Pascal Jansen delivers Rangers job verdict as AZ Alkmaar boss quizzed on Ibrox links
The Dutchman has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox as Michael Beale’s replacement in recent days.
and live on Freeview channel 276
AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen has hinted a move to Rangers seems unlikely after being included among the leading contenders to replace Michael Beale in the Ibrox hot seat.
The highly-rated Dutch coach, who will lead the Eredivisie outfit into battle against Polish side Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, gave a blunt response when quizzed about a potential move to Glasgow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 50-year-old has created a strong impression as an up-and-coming manager during his three years in the Netherlands and has previously been heavily linked with a number of other jobs across Europe. AZ currently occupy second place in the league table, leading to speculation that he is under consideration by the Gers board.
However, Jansen - who is under contract until 2025 after penning a new deal with the Dutch club earlier this year appeared to play down links to the Rangers job during a media conference.
He stated: “I don’t know if there has been contact with AZ, but there has been no contact with me. I also received it and received some messages from England, but I don’t know where it came from. It’s completely out of the question.”