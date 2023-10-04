The Dutchman has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox as Michael Beale’s replacement in recent days.

AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen has hinted a move to Rangers seems unlikely after being included among the leading contenders to replace Michael Beale in the Ibrox hot seat.

The highly-rated Dutch coach, who will lead the Eredivisie outfit into battle against Polish side Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, gave a blunt response when quizzed about a potential move to Glasgow.

The 50-year-old has created a strong impression as an up-and-coming manager during his three years in the Netherlands and has previously been heavily linked with a number of other jobs across Europe. AZ currently occupy second place in the league table, leading to speculation that he is under consideration by the Gers board.

However, Jansen - who is under contract until 2025 after penning a new deal with the Dutch club earlier this year appeared to play down links to the Rangers job during a media conference.