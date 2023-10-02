Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers decided to part company with Michael Beale on Sunday evening following their slow start to the new season. They are already seven points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership side. The Glasgow side are now in the hunt for a new boss. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding their search...

Kevin Muscat

According to talkSPORT, Kevin Muscat is ‘very interested’ in the Rangers vacancy. He had a spell at Ibrox during his playing career as well as spells at Wolves and Crystal Palace. The former Australia international is currently manager of Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan having previously had spells at Melbourne Victory and Sint-Truidense.

Chris Wilder

GlasgowWorld understands former Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Watford manager Chris Wilder is on the Gers’ radar along with Muscat and Frank Lampard. The 56-year-old’s best achievement to date was guiding the Blades from League One to the Premier League during his time in South Yorkshire. He has been out of the game since the end of last term and has since been weighing up his options.

Graham Potter

Rangers have been linked with Graham Potter as they eye their Beale replacement. However, the 48-year-old has been ruled out of the running for the top job, as per the Daily Record. He has had stints in the past at Swansea City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea and is available.

Pascal Jansen