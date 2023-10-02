Rangers next manager news: ‘He’s interested’ claim made, ‘ruled out’ and ‘shortlist’ revelations
Rangers are looking for their next manager after sacking Michael Beale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rangers decided to part company with Michael Beale on Sunday evening following their slow start to the new season. They are already seven points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership side. The Glasgow side are now in the hunt for a new boss. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding their search...
Kevin Muscat
According to talkSPORT, Kevin Muscat is ‘very interested’ in the Rangers vacancy. He had a spell at Ibrox during his playing career as well as spells at Wolves and Crystal Palace. The former Australia international is currently manager of Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan having previously had spells at Melbourne Victory and Sint-Truidense.
Chris Wilder
Advertisement
Advertisement
GlasgowWorld understands former Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Watford manager Chris Wilder is on the Gers’ radar along with Muscat and Frank Lampard. The 56-year-old’s best achievement to date was guiding the Blades from League One to the Premier League during his time in South Yorkshire. He has been out of the game since the end of last term and has since been weighing up his options.
Graham Potter
Rangers have been linked with Graham Potter as they eye their Beale replacement. However, the 48-year-old has been ruled out of the running for the top job, as per the Daily Record. He has had stints in the past at Swansea City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea and is available.
Pascal Jansen
The current AZ Alkmaar manager Pacal Jansen is ‘keen’ on talks with Rangers over their managerial position, as detailed in a report by talkSPORT. He has been in charge of the Eredivisie since 2020 having previously been the number one of their B team. The London-born man has since done a decent job and has won 60% of games he has overseen so far.