‘Out of this world’ - Ally McCoist hails Rangers duo after ‘different class’ performance vs Dunfermline

The former Ibrox hero was left more than a little impressed with Friday night’s outing.

Joe Aribo of Rangers. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,)

Ally McCoist has picked out Rangers duo Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey for their influential performances in the Gers’ 5-0 Scottish League Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic.

Steven Gerrard’s men made an eye-catching return to form at Ibrox on Friday evening, sweeping aside their Championship opponents after losing their previous three matches on the bounce.

That poor run included a Champions League exit at the hands of Malmo in midweek, and McCoist was pleased to see a marked improvement on that lacklustre display.

Rangers were 4-0 up by half-time against Athletic, and never really looked in danger of suffering a fourth consecutive defeat for the first time in four decades.

Speaking on Premier Sports’ coverage of the cup clash, the pundit said: “They were everything in the first 45 that they weren’t in the second 45 on Tuesday night.

“They’ve been very direct, they’ve been pacy.”

Calvin Bassey of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

McCoist then turned his attention to Aribo and Bassey, who set up three of the Gers’ five goals between them.

He said: “Some of the performances, some of the passing from Aribo, has been different class.

“Bassey on the left-hand side put in three or four deliveries, I’m not kidding, they’ve been absolutely out of this world from a centre-forward’s point of view.

“They’ll be absolutely delighted.”

Bassey created the chance that led to John Lundstram’s second minute opener, and turned provider again for Ianis Hagi’s third just a quarter of an hour later.