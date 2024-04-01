The former NFL star and WWE commentator has taken a look at Rangers vs Hibs.

WWE commentator Pat McAfee has aired his shock over an incident in the Rangers vs Hibs game on Saturday.

It was the crossover that nobody was expecting as the American spors personality couldn't help but watch during Saturday's clash at Ibrox. James Tavernier puts the hosts ahead before Myziane Maolida fired the visitors back onto level terms. Cyriel Dessers ensured Rangers entered the break with a lead.

Rabbi Matondo finished things off in the second half to make sure that after Celtic won 3-0 against Livingston, the Light Blues head into next Sunday's derby with the current champions one point off top.

Where McAfee was interested in this game was a bizarre free-kick routine in the first half. Away enforcer Nectar Triantis was looking to take a quick free-kick into the opposing half, when it cannoned off the face of Hibs midfielder Joe Newell, deflecting onto the face of teammate Will Fish and then back off his own head in strange scenes.

McAfee couldn't believe it. Tweeting to his audience of over three millions people on X, he asked: "This isn’t real… this can’t be real.. @bubbagumpino (Gumpa Cathcart) .. is this real?"