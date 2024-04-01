Referee David Dickinson checks VAR before awarding Rangers a penalty.

Hibs face potential SFA disciplinary action for a social media post relating to a Rangers penalty award during Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox which appeared on their official X account.

The Easter Road club's admin team aimed a dig at their opponents following referee David Dickinson's decision to penalise Hibs defender Nectarios Triantis for fouling John Souttar after a VAR review as he attempted to clear a cross in the box.

James Tavernier missed the resulting spot-kick before Scott Wright's follow-up was ruled out for encroachment. Reacting to the incident, Hibs' social media team wrote on the official club account: "Penalty to Rangers. Who had 20 minutes?"

That potshot could have landed the capital outfit in hot water with the governing body, with Hibs now facing punishment over failing to obey rules in the SFA handbook.

Rule 29.1 states: "A club or recognised football body which publishes, distributes, issues, sells or authorises a third party to publish, distribute, issue or sell a match programme or any other publication or audio/visual material, including but not limited to the internet, social networking or micro-blogging sites, shall be held responsible for all matters contained therein."