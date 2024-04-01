Hibs facing SFA disciplinary action over Rangers penalty dig as social media potshot lands club in hot water

The Hibees admin team could have landed their club in hot water with the governing body
Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 1st Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Referee David Dickinson checks VAR before awarding Rangers a penalty.Referee David Dickinson checks VAR before awarding Rangers a penalty.
Referee David Dickinson checks VAR before awarding Rangers a penalty.

Hibs face potential SFA disciplinary action for a social media post relating to a Rangers penalty award during Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox which appeared on their official X account.

The Easter Road club's admin team aimed a dig at their opponents following referee David Dickinson's decision to penalise Hibs defender Nectarios Triantis for fouling John Souttar after a VAR review as he attempted to clear a cross in the box.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Tavernier missed the resulting spot-kick before Scott Wright's follow-up was ruled out for encroachment. Reacting to the incident, Hibs' social media team wrote on the official club account: "Penalty to Rangers. Who had 20 minutes?"

That potshot could have landed the capital outfit in hot water with the governing body, with Hibs now facing punishment over failing to obey rules in the SFA handbook.

Rule 29.1 states: "A club or recognised football body which publishes, distributes, issues, sells or authorises a third party to publish, distribute, issue or sell a match programme or any other publication or audio/visual material, including but not limited to the internet, social networking or micro-blogging sites, shall be held responsible for all matters contained therein."

Rule 29.2 adds: "A club shall ensure that any such publications or audio/visual material does not contain any criticism of any match official calculated to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official or to impinge upon his character."

Related topics:HibsSocial mediaScottish FA