The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic transfer news after the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season concluded.

Scottish football is approaching an exciting summer transfer window, with the Scottish Premiership now at a close for another season. Champions Celtic will be looking at bolstering their title-winning side, while Rangers are still faced with the task of employing a new permanent manager.

As the countdown to the summer window begins, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer rumours and headlines for both Celtic and Rangers.

Gazza backs Jamie Vardy to perform at Rangers

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Jamie Vardy’s future beyond Leicester City this summer, as his influential era at the King Power Stadium approaches its end. At 38, the striker is now in the latter stages of his career and many are wondering where he will move to next.

Paul Gascoigne believes it would be ‘easy’ for Vardy to make his mark on the current Rangers side if he was to make a move to Scotland. The forward has scored 200 goals for the Foxes after more than a decade with the club. While Leicester have been relegated from the Premier League this season, Vardy still contributed nine goals and four assists along the way.

Vardy will leave the club as a free agent, having signed for a non-league record of £1 million from Fleetwood Town back in 2012. He stamped his name as a Premier League legend when Leicester lifted the trophy against all odds in 2016, marking one of the most shocking but sensational moments in the sport.

“He’s been a brilliant servant to Leicester and when you see him playing, you wouldn't think he's that age,” Gazza told CasinoBeats of Vardy. “Vardy seems like the type of guy who’s got his head screwed on and I don’t think he has many problems.

“Rangers are a tough team to play for. They expect you to be winning every game. But I’m sure he’d score some goals up there. Easy, no problem. Especially because he’s still got that pace.”

Ex-Celtic recruitment member ‘frontrunner’ for Milan role

Celtic’s former head of recruitment Lee Congerton has been linked with a new role in Italy and is now the ‘frontrunner’ to take over the vacant sporting director position at AC Milan.

Congerton is currently the head of senior recruitment at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. After being appointed at Parkhead in 2017, he left Celtic two years later to join Leicester City. Milan are now looking to appoint a new sporting director and Congerton is the priority target, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Rossoneri have alternative options to explore but they are expected to make a final decision soon after the 2024/25 season draws to a close. The Pink Paper reports: “In the race for the title of AC Milan sporting director, Congerton has leapt forward, closer than the others to crossing the finish line. He has the European profile and experience that Milan is looking for in the candidate to whom they will assign the role.”